Nigeria: Yuletide - Troops Neutralize Wanted Terrorist Commander Linked to Sokoto Monarch's Murder

20 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops operating in the North West have neutralized a notorious terrorist commander, Bako Wurgi, following a gun battle.

The wanted criminal, linked to the murder of a Sokoto monarch and closely allied with notorious terrorist Bello Turji, initially sustained gunshot injuries during the engagement but later succumbed to his wounds.

Confirming the development, Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, said:

"The neutralized terror leader, Bako Wurgi, provided valuable intelligence to support troop operations before his death."

On security measures for the festive season, Major General Buba emphasized heightened vigilance and readiness:

"Troops are on high alert and have increased readiness to protect the country from further terrorist aggression, particularly during the yuletide. Robust operations targeting terrorist leadership are being conducted across various theatres of operations."

In related operations, two high-profile terrorists, Hamisu Sale, also known as Master, and Abubakar Mohammed, were apprehended in the North Central theatre. Both are reportedly cooperating with authorities and providing critical intelligence on the terror network.

These developments reflect ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure public safety during the festive season.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.