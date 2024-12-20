Nigeria: Yuletide - Troops Neutralize Wanted Terrorist Commander Linked to Sokoto Monarch's Murder

Troops operating in the North West have neutralized a notorious terrorist commander, Bako Wurgi, following a gun battle.

The wanted criminal, linked to the murder of a Sokoto monarch and closely allied with notorious terrorist Bello Turji, initially sustained gunshot injuries during the engagement but later succumbed to his wounds.

Confirming the development, Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, said:

"The neutralized terror leader, Bako Wurgi, provided valuable intelligence to support troop operations before his death."

On security measures for the festive season, Major General Buba emphasized heightened vigilance and readiness:

"Troops are on high alert and have increased readiness to protect the country from further terrorist aggression, particularly during the yuletide. Robust operations targeting terrorist leadership are being conducted across various theatres of operations."

In related operations, two high-profile terrorists, Hamisu Sale, also known as Master, and Abubakar Mohammed, were apprehended in the North Central theatre. Both are reportedly cooperating with authorities and providing critical intelligence on the terror network.

These developments reflect ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure public safety during the festive season.