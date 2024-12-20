Benin: Museum of Modern Art Set to Launch in Cotonou, Showcase Beninese Artists

Cotonou, Benin — Construction of the new Museum of Modern Art is underway in Cotonou, Benin's largest city. The museum, along with three others being built throughout the country, are part of the Beninese government's extensive plan to ramp up the nation's tourism industry and preserve its culture. It is expected to open at the end of 2026.

A traveling exhibition entitled "Revelation! Contemporary art from Benin" serves as the precursor to the new modern art museum. Originally, the exhibition launched in Cotonou in 2022 under the name "Art of Benin From Yesterday and Today: From Restitution to Revelation." It then traveled to Morocco, Martinique, and it is now in Paris.

At the heart of the initiatives is the repatriation of 26 pieces of stolen art to Benin from France in 2021. The returned royal artefacts were showcased alongside the contemporary art in the original exhibition in Cotonou, and they have remained in the nation's reserves since.

The exhibition brings together over one hundred pieces of art by 42 artists from Benin and the Beninese diaspora.

Yassine Lassissi, director of visual arts at the Agency for the Development of the Arts and Culture (ADAC), said the exhibit unites works from both distinguished, well-known Beninese artists and emerging young creators.

The featured pieces represent a range of different forms and artistic mediums, Lassissi said.

"There is really a diversity of techniques," said Lassissi. "We have paintings, sculptures, installations, multimedia techniques, drawings, and photography."

Artist Emo de Medeiros showcases two works in the exhibition: a series of fixtures entitled Vodunaut and a short film by the name "Tigritude I."

De Medeiros said "Tigritude I" was inspired by a quote by Nigerian activist and author Wole Soyinka, who said, "A tiger doesn't proclaim his tigritude, he pounces." De Medeiros explores the role of the African diaspora in uniting technology and spirituality through the piece.

"It features an alternative past," said de Medeiros. "An alternative futurism that is very dystopic with the intervention of futuristic tigers."

Upon the return of the exhibition to Cotonou from Paris this January, Lassissi said she hopes the artwork can continue to travel to new destinations until the opening of the museum in 2026, including potentially to the United States.

While in Cotonou, the exhibition drew more than 220,000 visitors in just sixty days of opening.

"It was really a historic event," Lassissi said.

In addition to the Museum of Modern Art in Cotonou, Benin is constructing the International Museum of Memory and Slavery in Ouidah, the Museum of the Epic of the Amazons and Kings of Dahomey in Abomey, and the International Museum of Arts and Civilizations of Vodun in Porto-Novo.

The majority of contemporary art pieces from the traveling exhibition will be housed in the Museum of Modern Art in Cotonou. The 26 returned royal artefacts will be displayed in the new museum in Abomey.

The government plans to situate the Museum of Modern Art within an entirely new Cultural and Creative Neighborhood, which would also consist of the Franco-Beninese Institute, coworking spaces, the Art Gallery, the artisanal village, and artists' residences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Benin Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The nation hopes the museums will strengthen its culture and tourism industry, which it projects to be the second pillar of its economy after agriculture.

De Medeiros said he believes Cotonou had been "sorely missing" a contemporary art museum.

"This was something that was necessary," said de Medeiros. "I think this definitely should be a platform [where] Beninese artists can showcase their work to the world."

Note: Megan Fahrney is a U.S. Fulbright fellow. The views expressed are solely the author's and do not represent the views of the United States government.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

IPS UN Bureau, IPS UN Bureau Report, Benin