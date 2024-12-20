Burundi: UNHCR, Governments of Burundi and Tanzania Reaffirm Their Commitment to Supporting Burundian Refugees Voluntary Return and Sustainable Reintegration

The Governments of the Republic of Burundi and the United Republic of Tanzania, and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, met this week for the 25th Meeting of the Tripartite Commission for the Voluntary Repatriation of Burundian Refugees living in the United Republic of Tanzania.

Recognizing the generosity of the government and people of Tanzania in hosting Burundian refugees for decades and the Burundian government's intensive efforts to support development in areas of return, all parties agreed to continue voluntary repatriation to Burundi in accordance with the provisions of the Tripartite Agreement of May 2001.

All parties committed to enhance information-sharing on cross-border labour mobility prospects between Burundi and Tanzania, as well as procedures for accessing these for returnees. Participants noted that these movements should be undertaken in line with existing bilateral legal and administrative frameworks, and as provided for by East African Community (EAC) Protocols and policies.

"The policy of both our countries is that refugees return to contribute to the Burundi's vision 2040 as an emerging country, and 2060 as a developed country. The Government of Burundi will honour its commitments to seek durable solutions for its compatriots hosted in Tanzania," said Martin Niteretse, Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security, Government of Burundi.

The Parties agreed to support the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania in undertaking comprehensive protection and solutions-based assessments in 2025. Steered by a joint technical team comprising of the Tanzanian government and UNHCR, these assessments seek to identify appropriate solutions for Burundian refugees who are yet to return.

"In 2025, the Government of Tanzania with support from UNHCR will conduct a comprehensive protection and solution-based assessments with all Burundian refugees in Tanzania to understand their challenges. This initiative aims to identify and implement durable solutions such as voluntary repatriation, resettlement, and local integration. The process will be transparent and inclusive to all relevant stakeholders at every stage," said Hon. Daniel Baran Sillo, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Government of Tanzania.

Participants emphasized the importance of access to education and livelihood opportunities in Burundi for returnees, which not only influences their decisions to return but also ensures their return is sustainable.

For UNHCR, this collaborative effort underscores a shared commitment to ensuring the well-being and long-term reintegration of Burundian refugees through coordinated and sustainable responses.

"Seeking durable solutions for Burundian refugees, including helping them to return home safely and restart their new lives in dignity, remains a high priority for UNHCR," said Fatima Mohammed Cole, UNHCR's Deputy Director for the East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes region. "We deeply appreciate the unwavering support from donors and partners for Burundian refugees and returnees. We will continue to work closely with both the governments of Tanzania and Burundi to find durable solutions for refugees and call on the international community for their continued solidarity," added Cole.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Burundi International Organisations Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since the start of the voluntary repatriation exercise in September 2017, more than 178,000 Burundian refugees have voluntarily returned to Burundi from Tanzania.

As of the end of November 2024, around 144,500 Burundians refugees are hosted in Tanzania's Nduta and Nyarugusu camps.