Nigeria: Dele Farotimi Arrives Ekiti Court Amid Heavy Security

Renowned activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi, arrived at the Ekiti Magistrate Court on Friday morning amidst a heavy presence of police officers and other law enforcement agents.

The court premises were fortified with tight security as the much-anticipated hearing involving Farotimi unfolded.

Farotimi's arrest was prompted by a petition filed by Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), a prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The case, with suit number MAD/1,476.C/2024, lists the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police as the complainant and Farotimi as the defendant.

Some of the charges read, "That you Dele Farotimi 'm' sometimes in 2024 authored, published and circulated your book titled: "Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System" which was received and read all over the world including Ado-Ekiti within the Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District wherein you stated at page IX of the book: "That Aare Afe Babalola corrupted the Supreme Court to procure a fraudulent judgment in the service of his clients" which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or disturb the public peace knowing or having reason to believe that the Statements is false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59(1) of Criminal Code Act."

The court is slated to give a ruling on the bail application filed by the human rights lawyer

