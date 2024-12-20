Nigeria: Raining Curses On Someone Online Is Criminal Offence - Fpro

20 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has stated that directing curses at individuals online constitutes a criminal offense punishable under the law.

Adejobi explained that such behavior amounts to cyberbullying, which cannot be justified as freedom of expression or constructive criticism.

He emphasized this in a statement, writing: "Raining direct curses on someone online is cyber bullying, not expression of freedom or criticism.

"And cyberbullying, which is even different from defamation, is a criminal offence and punishable. Be guided."

Reacting, a tweep said, "@felabayomi: When does raining curses become a crime? I look forward to the day someone will challenge these law they are using to take away peoples human right in the supreme court. Late Gani Fawehinmi would have challenged that law by now."

@DistinctFOJ contested, "Olumuyiwa, assuming your narrative is valid, Section 1(3) of the CFRN state that if any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this constitution, this constitution shall prevail.

Freedom of expression is nonnegotiable. Raining curses is Constitutional."

@omoopee_ agreed with the FPRO, "You are absolutely right sir, raining curses and engaging in cyberbullying is not freedom of expression but an act of harm. We must all learn to express ourselves responsibly. That said, sir, please, you are yet to respond to my question."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.