The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has stated that directing curses at individuals online constitutes a criminal offense punishable under the law.

Adejobi explained that such behavior amounts to cyberbullying, which cannot be justified as freedom of expression or constructive criticism.

He emphasized this in a statement, writing: "Raining direct curses on someone online is cyber bullying, not expression of freedom or criticism.

"And cyberbullying, which is even different from defamation, is a criminal offence and punishable. Be guided."

Reacting, a tweep said, "@felabayomi: When does raining curses become a crime? I look forward to the day someone will challenge these law they are using to take away peoples human right in the supreme court. Late Gani Fawehinmi would have challenged that law by now."

@DistinctFOJ contested, "Olumuyiwa, assuming your narrative is valid, Section 1(3) of the CFRN state that if any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this constitution, this constitution shall prevail.

Freedom of expression is nonnegotiable. Raining curses is Constitutional."

@omoopee_ agreed with the FPRO, "You are absolutely right sir, raining curses and engaging in cyberbullying is not freedom of expression but an act of harm. We must all learn to express ourselves responsibly. That said, sir, please, you are yet to respond to my question."

Vanguard News