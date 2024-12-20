Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation Dedicates Rehabilitated Caldwell Booster Station

Montserrado — In an effort to enhance access to clean and safe drinking water, the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC) on Thursday dedicated the newly rehabilitated Caldwell Booster Station.

The project, which has been a priority for the current administration, is expected to significantly improve water supply across central Monrovia, Bushrod Island, and surrounding areas.

During the dedication ceremony, Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon, who attended and dedicated the project, praised the LWSC leadership headed by Mr. Mo Ali as the "Best Public Corporation Official of the Year" for his hard work and dedication gear towards making the LWSC a vibrant institution of government.

Giving the overview of the project, LWSC Managing Director Mo Ali emphasized the critical role the booster station plays in maintaining adequate water pressure and ensuring reliable water supply to underserved areas.

"This facility was originally constructed with funding from the World Bank but was completely burned down in 2021," Ali disclosed.

"When we took over the LWSC, restoring this station became our top priority. The booster station helps increase water pressure to distribute water across the St. Paul Bridge, through Bushrod Island, and into central Monrovia. Its absence created significant challenges, but today, we are proud to say those challenges are behind us."

Ali reassured residents that the facility's rehabilitation means customers in Bushrod Island and nearby communities can now enjoy consistent water services.

He also highlighted another vital project completed simultaneously: the installation of a chlorine dosing unit at the White Plains Water Treatment Plant.

"Previously, we faced difficulties importing gaseous chlorine due to security and safety concerns," Ali explained. "Now, we've introduced a high-test hypochlorite dosing system that converts powdered chlorine into liquid form for precise and efficient water treatment. This ensures the water delivered to households meets international safety standards."

He further announced ambitious plans to expand water access to Gbarpolu and southeastern counties, including Maryland and Sinoe.

"We're taking bold steps to bring clean water to areas that have never benefited from LWSC services," he said. "For the first time in Liberia's history, Maryland County will receive a new water supply system, and we're also rehabilitating the Swedish Water Supply System to serve thousands more citizens."

Ali urged lawmakers to continue supporting LWSC's efforts, emphasizing the critical role of sustained investment in expanding the country's water infrastructure.

Additionally, LWSC announced that by 2025, three counties will benefit from pipe-borne water, as part of the corporation's ongoing commitment to expanding access to clean water.