Gbarnga — Patients and their relatives in Nimba County have expressed frustration over the ongoing indefinite strike by health workers which has severely impacted healthcare services in government-run hospitals.

The strike is in response to the government's failure to address demands related to remuneration and other long-standing issues.

Anesthetists at C.B.Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital in Gbarnga Walk Off Job Over Low Salaries, Leaving Patients at Risk

Operations at the government-run C.B. Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County, have come to a standstill as anesthetists strike over low salaries; forcing surgical cases to be redirected to neighboring facilities and resulting in reported fatalities.

According to reports, the hospital's anesthetists have been off duty for nearly two weeks, demanding salary increments.

The hospital administrator, Mr. Enoch Kermue Darwolo Morris Sr. confirmed that no surgical procedures are currently being conducted due to the absence of anesthetists.

All surgical cases have been redirected to the Ganta United Methodist Hospital in Nimba County, a situation that has reportedly led to loss of lives.

Anesthetists play a major role in medical care. They are medical professionals trained to administer anesthesia during surgeries and other medical procedures, ensuring that patients remain pain-free and stable. They monitor major signs, manage complications, and oversee post-operative recovery, making their presence essential for safe surgical operations.

Tragically, the absence of anesthetists has already claimed a life. According to inside sources, a male patient who required surgery was referred to Ganta United Methodist Hospital but died en route.

In a related development, medical doctors at C.B. Dunbar Hospital have issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Liberian government to address their salary concerns. They have warned of a potential go-slow action next week if their demands are not met.

Despite the unrest, Mr. Morris noted that all nurses assigned to the hospital remain active and committed to their duties, with no indications of a planned strike from their end.

C.B. Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital, Situated in Gbarnga, is one of the biggest healthcare facilities in Central Liberia.

It serves as a referral center for the region, providing important medical services to thousands of residents from Bong County and neighboring areas, including Lofa, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa and Nimba Counties.

The hospital's catchment population is estimated to be over 200,000 people.

Meanwhile, in Margibi County, nurses and healthcare workers at government-run facilities, including Charles Henry Memorial Hospital and Kakata Health Center in Kakata, Margibi County, have entered the third day of a nationwide strike, demanding the immediate implementation of the Salary Reclassification Policy in Liberia.

The policy, established in 2022 and validated in 2023, aims to ensure equal pay for equal job for healthcare professionals, providing a pay increase of over $600 for nurses with BSC degrees until 2026.

Reports from Margibi County reveal a troubling situation, with both the Charles Henry Memorial Hospital and Kakata Health Center nearly deserted.

Major departments--including patient wards, the outpatient department (OPD), the maternity ward, and the surgical theater--have been closed due to a lack of medical personnel.

The absence of healthcare staff has rendered these facilities incapable of providing essential medical services, raising significant concerns about local patient care.

Attempts by FrontPage Africa to reach hospital officials for comments have been unsuccessful, as many reportedly abandoned their posts in an apparent solidarity with the striking workers.

The strike has drawn significant criticism from local residents, particularly those in urgent need of medical attention. Many patients and their families have expressed frustration over the unavailability of services.

"We're in desperate need of help, and the government should not ignore the voices of those who care for us," said local resident Samuel Dahn.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another concerned family member, David Flomo, added, "It's disappointing that the government has not acted swiftly to resolve this issue. Our loved ones are suffering."

The anxiety of residents of Margibi County is growing as the strike continues, with many fearing its implications for public health. The striking healthcare professionals argue that fair compensation is essential for maintaining the quality of care that patients receive.

Meanwhile, the calls for government action are intensifying, with community leaders from Kakata and other areas in Margibi County urging officials to engage in dialogue with healthcare workers to resolve the conflict and restore vital medical services.

The situation remains critical, especially during this festive season when road accidents are more frequent, potentially leaving more patients without necessary medical assistance.

The Ministry of Health has yet to issue a comment on the matter.