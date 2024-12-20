Nigeria: Yuletide - Police Issue Safety Tips for Abuja Residents

The police said it will intensify patrols and vigilance throughout the festive season to ensure a safe environment.

The FCT Police Command has issued six tips to promote safety and prevent crime in the territory during the Yuletide season.

It also released three emergency telephone lines on which residents could report suspicious activities.

Spokesperson of the command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Read the full police report below.

FCT POLICE COMMAND ISSUES SAFETY ADVISORY TO RESIDENTS AHEAD OF THE YULETIDE SEASON

The FCT Police Command assures residents of its unwavering commitment to ensuring their safety and security throughout the Yuletide season. As the festive period approaches, the Command urges all citizens to take proactive measures to secure their homes and surroundings, particularly those planning to travel or leave their residences unattended.

To promote safety and prevent crime during this period, the FCT Police Command offers the following safety tips:

1. Light Up Your Surroundings: Ensure your homes and surroundings are adequately lit. Well-lit environments deter criminal activities and improve visibility.

2. Maintain Clear Visibility: Remove visual obstructions such as overgrown grasses, bushes, or debris that may provide hiding spots for criminals.

3. Stay Vigilant: Be alert and report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar persons loitering within your Area of Responsibility (AOR). Prompt reporting can prevent potential security threats.

4. Engage Neighbors: If you plan to travel, inform your neighbours and ask them to keep an eye on your property. A watchful community can deter criminal activities and enhance security.

5. Lock Up: Ensure all doors, windows, and gates are securely locked before leaving your home. Consider using additional security measures like alarms or surveillance cameras.

6. Avoid Sharing Travel Plans: Be discreet about your travel plans on social media or with acquaintances to avoid alerting potential thieves.

Residents are advised to contact the police immediately via the Command's emergency lines to report suspicious activities:

- 08061581938

- 08032003913

- 07057337653

The FCT Police Command will intensify patrols and vigilance throughout the festive season to ensure a safe environment. Cooperation and timely reporting by members of the public will go a long way in ensuring the safety of lives and property.

Stay safe and enjoy the festivities!

SP Josephine Adeh,

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Command,

Abuja.