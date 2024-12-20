Nigeria: Boko Haram Strengthens Presence in Niger State, As Explosives Kill Three, Injure Four Locals

Between February and December this year, there were at least six IED attacks. One of the incidents forced the military to withdraw soldiers from the Allawa garrison town. PREMIUM TIMES understands that Boko Haram insurgents are camping in the Maganda and Kugu axes of the Allawa forest reserve.

In less than a month, Boko Haram terrorists operating along the Bassa and Allawa axes of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State planted at least four explosives that killed three locals and injured four others.

Three of the incidents happened on Thursday, killing two and injuring four.

Three siblings -- Mali, Nehemiah and Jona -- were en route to their farm from Bassa village when they stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the terrorists. One of them, a minor, lost his leg, and two others sustained injuries.

Although locals said four people were injured and are currently being treated at IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna, a staff member of the hospital said he only saw three victims, including "the boy whose leg was amputated."

The incident happened along Bassa and Gwadara road, an artisanal miner familiar with the terrain told PREMIUM TIMES.

"It happened around 7 a.m.," the miner, who pleaded anonymity said, adding that a man hawking bread on a motorcycle lost his life in the incident.

"He was going to Rumace village to sell bread when he witnessed those three victims struggling in pain," the miner explained. "He went back to call rescuers, but on their way returning to the scene of the incident, his motorcycle stepped on another explosive, killing him instantly and injuring one of the rescuers he was carrying."

Yusuf Shapa, a Bassa youth leader, told this newspaper that another explosive exploded around 4 p.m. on the same day.

The third incident occurred along Tudun Baturiya and Erena road, according to Mr Shapa and the miner.

"The victim was fleeing from Bassa to Erena when his motorcycle stepped on the bomb," the miner explained.

Previous incidents

On 7 December, an IED planted along Bassa-Unguwar Usman road killed a man, Isiyaku Gambo. The deceased was torn apart when he stepped on the IED.

Between February and December this year, there were at least six IED attacks. One of the incidents forced the military to withdraw soldiers from the Allawa garrison town. PREMIUM TIMES understands that Boko Haram insurgents are camping within the Maganda and Kugu axes of the Allawa forest reserve. These places link two terror-ravaged reserves - Kamuku National Park in Kaduna State and Kwiambana Forest in Zamfara State.

In 2021, the former governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, raised the alarm that the Boko Haram terrorists had hoisted their flag in Kaure, a village in Shiroro LGA. The group is also present in places like Kurebe and other localities in the LGA.

The Allawa forest links villages like Bassa, Kukkoki and Gyramiya. From their Allawa enclave, the insurgents attack civilians and security personnel, including local vigilantes.

On 3 February, an IED detonated by Boko Haram insurgents taking cover in the Allawa forest killed some locals travelling along the Allawa-Pandogari road. This forced the military to close the road.

Barely two months later, the terrorists planted several IEDs on the road, killing two soldiers newly deployed to Allawa town. The incident led to the withdrawal of military personnel from the garrison town. Locals subsequently fled the community to Erena, another garrison town where many displaced persons live under harsh conditions.

PREMIUM TIMES sent an SMS to Abdullahi Garba, the Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, asking him what the state is doing to curtail the spread of Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

At press time, Mr Garba, a retired major-general, had not responded to the inquiry.