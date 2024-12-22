West Africa: What Ghana's Presidential Election Means for the Country and West Africa

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Former Ghana President John Mahama will return to power after a decisive electoral victory.

He faces a dire economic crisis and growing distrust in the political system, especially among young people.

As a strong democracy in West Africa, Ghana’s future will have a major impact on the region.

With current President Nana Akufo-Addo unable to run again under the constitution’s two-term limit, Ghana’s 2024 presidential election marked the end of an era — and a significant shift in the national political landscape.

In the first round of voting on December 7, former President John Mahama won a majority with 56.6 percent, thereby securing the presidency without the need for a runoff. In doing so, he decisively defeated incumbent Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, ending the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) eight-year grip on power.

Meanwhile, Mahama’s party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured a landslide victory in Ghana’s concurrent parliamentary elections, giving Mahama a clear electoral mandate to pursue his bold agenda. How he handles the country’s pressing economic issues, the fallout from instances of post-election violence, and Ghanaians’ growing discontent with the political system will not only shape Ghana’s own future but will impact its standing as a key regional leader and beacon of democracy in West Africa.

Economic Woes, Voter Apathy and Unmet Promises

This election was heavily shaped by Ghana's ongoing economic crisis, which has been described as the worst in a generation. Government debt — which began to rise in 2008 after the end of a debt relief program — skyrocketed to 79.2 percent of GDP by 2021. This fueled rising prices, with inflation surging from 31.5 percent in 2022 to 40.3 percent in 2023, further deepening the economic hardship felt by ordinary Ghanaians.

The situation for youth is particularly dire, as only about ten percent of university students or graduates find jobs within a year of completing their studies. The high rate of youth unemployment was made worse by the dearth of employment opportunities in key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture, which have been stagnant due to a lack of infrastructure investment. Many young people are compelled to emigrate or turn to the informal sector, frequently in unstable low-wage employment jobs. Additionally, the country’s debt crisis has also led to a decline in public sector investment, reducing the availability of government jobs that were once a stable option for employment for graduates.

This economic strain transcends mere statistics and is felt in the daily lives of millions. The persistent challenges of financial instability, coupled with uncertainty of the future, have eroded trust in the country’s leadership.

This election served as a referendum on the status quo’s ability to provide any relief or whether change is necessary to address the escalating crisis. Without significant reforms, a trajectory toward economic recovery appears uncertain, leaving Ghana’s citizens anxious about whether their incoming government will bring any meaningful relief from the severe economic conditions.

So naturally, the economy was top of mind for the over 18 million registered voters in Ghana, more than half of whom were young people between ages 18 and 35. However, despite the election’s high stakes, voter turnout plummeted, with projections estimating that only around 60.9 percent of voters turned out to the polls according to Ghana’s electoral commission chair. This is a sharp decline from the 79 percent in 2020 and 69 percent in 2016, reflecting a growing sense of voter apathy fueled by deep dissatisfaction with the political system and its leaders.

Aside from the declining turnout, there was another noticeable shift in the political landscape, with 10 independent candidates contesting for the Ghana presidency. This surge in independent candidacies highlights a growing desire among voters for alternatives beyond the two traditional political parties. Many of these independent candidates’ goal was to offer new perspectives and solutions, free from the constraints of party ideology. However, despite this apparent appetite for change, the entrenched dominance of the two major parties has created significant barriers for independent candidates, making it challenging for them to garner enough support or gain traction with voters.

Lower voter turnout in the 2024 election is just as indicative of the national mood as the outcome.

It's also notable that many in Ghana have turned to other avenues to demand better governance in recent years. In 2021, thousands of young Ghanaians mobilized under the nonpolitical civic movement “#FixTheCountry,” protesting President Nana Akufo-Addo’s handling of the economy and governance. Meanwhile, illegal mining, known as “galamsey,” continues to ravage the country, contaminating rivers with toxic chemicals and threatening public health and Ghana’s agricultural future. Despite President Akufo-Addo 2017 pledge to end galamsey, government efforts have proven insufficient. In this context, lower voter turnout in the 2024 election is just as indicative of the national mood as the outcome, reflecting growing discontent among Ghanaians over the lack of progress.

Therefore, despite Mahama’s party’s overwhelming legislative victory and a clear mandate, voters appear to have high expectations and want prompt, decisive action to resolve long-standing issues. Ghana’s hard-won democratic stability may be in jeopardy if Mahama’s administration is unable to meet citizens calls for political reform, security and economic development. Ghana is at a critical juncture where voter apathy or continued unrest could undermine its democratic institutions and its reputation as a democratic leader in the region for the first time in years.

The New Government’s Response to Emerging Risks

Given that former President Mahama has held office before, his main goal in running this time around was to address the challenges and shortcomings that marked his previous tenure, particularly with widespread power outages.

With opinion polls showing that the economy and jobs were the top concerns, his campaign focused on job creation, economic recovery and debt reduction. Throughout the campaign, former President Mahama promised “a new beginning, a new direction” for Ghana. This call for change proved popular with voters: Mahama’s victory — with 56.6 percent of the vote compared to Vice President Bawumia’s 41.6 percent — represents the largest margin in 24 years. However, the outcome does continue the historic trend where power alternates between Mahama’s NDC and the NPP, with no party ever holding the presidency for more than two consecutive terms.

Now president-elect, Mahama will look to make good on his pledge to introduce a “24-hour economy.” This signature campaign policy aims to revitalize key sectors of the Ghanaian economy, including infrastructure and technology, by encouraging them to operate around the clock, ideally using a three-shift system. This continuous operation is intended to boost productivity, enhance competitiveness and generate high-paying, long-term jobs.

Mahama’s vision for the 24-hour economy relies on creating sustainable employment for Ghanaians as a way to ameliorate the strain that rising inflation and unemployment have put on the nation. Given that youth unemployment is around 14.7 percent, and many Ghanaians face a high cost of living, the public is increasingly focused on policies that can create jobs, raise income levels and stimulate growth.

Ghana’s First Woman Vice President

In another noteworthy development, Ghana made history by electing academic Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the nation’s first woman vice president. Opoku-Agyemang’s election is not only a groundbreaking achievement for Ghana, but also a powerful symbol of progress for Africa, as it paves the way for greater female representation in political leadership across the continent.

With her distinguished career in education and public service, Opoku-Agyemang is positioned to lead initiatives focused on education reform, gender equality and youth empowerment. Voters hope her expertise in these areas can bring fresh, innovative approaches to national policies.

Post-Electoral Violence

While the campaign and election itself were largely peaceful, signifying the country's democratic maturity, the aftermath was marred by pockets of violence that raised serious concerns about the security of the electoral process.

Delays in announcing the final outcome sparked unrest across the country, with violence erupting in multiple regions. Several shooting incidents resulted in at least four deaths and numerous injuries, particularly during tense moments surrounding the collation of results.

In the northern town of Damongo, the electoral commission's office was reportedly destroyed by NDC supporters who were frustrated by the delays. And once results were announced, supporters of the newly elected president allegedly attacked state institutions, looted properties and clashed with security forces, leaving police and military personnel injured.

However, the candidates themselves were quick to condemn the violence. Vice President Bawumia expressed strong concern and urged former President Mahama to call on his supporters to restore order and address the situation effectively. In response, President-elect John Mahama called on the current government and security forces to take swift action to end the ongoing post-election violence and the unlawful takeover of state institutions, stating: "Because state power is still in the hands of the current administration, I call on the president and security agencies to act decisively to curb the ongoing acts of lawlessness immediately." He also urged young people not to express their frustration through criminal activities, emphasizing the need for peaceful and lawful conduct for the post-election transition.

So far, Ghanaian police have arrested over 100 individuals for acts of lawlessness. This outbreak of violence threatens to undermine the credibility of an otherwise peaceful election process and disrupt the transition, highlighting the need for greater stability and trust in the electoral system moving forward.

What This Means for West Africa

Ghana has long been a model for peaceful elections and democratic progress, but regional observers are keenly watching how Mahama and the current government respond to unrest during both the transition of power and beyond. Failure to ensure security and uphold the rule of law could undermine the nation’s image and weaken its regional influence across West Africa.

And given the instability that has wracked West Africa in recent years — from the spread of violent armed groups to the alarming number of coups in many neighboring countries — Ghana’s image as a bulwark of democracy is not just a matter of public relations. Ghana’s ability to remain resilient and democratic can serve as a roadmap for other nations looking to stave off the worst of the region’s challenges without succumbing to the authoritarian and destabilizing tendencies of West Africa’s military juntas.

A successful transition, followed by prompt action to address citizens’ growing discontent, may allow Ghana to even strengthen its regional standing by taking a firm stance in upholding peace and democratic values.

Rachel Joy Yeboah Boakye is a research analyst in the Africa Center at USIP. Afiwa Missoh is a senior program assistant for USIP's West Africa program.