Africa: Sudan and Cote d'Ivoire Take Commanding First Leg Wins in Final Qualifiers

The first leg of the final round of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 qualifiers delivered an exciting mix of results on Sunday, setting the stage for dramatic second-leg clashes.

In a highly anticipated West African derby, Cote d'Ivoire secured a commanding 2-0 win over Burkina Faso.

Oumar Konaté's brace at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny highlighted the Elephants' strength, putting them in a solid position for the return fixture in Bamako.

Elsewhere, Sudan secured a 2-0 away win over Ethiopia, while Mauritania edged Mali 1-0 in a closely contested match while Cameroon secured an important 1-0 away win over Central African Republic.

South Sudan earned a narrow 3-2 victory over Rwanda in a thrilling encounter. Goals from Malish Mandela and Ezibon, along with an early own goal from Nsabimana, gave the Bright Stars the edge.

However, Rwanda's fightback with goals from Muhire and Didier keeps their hopes alive ahead of the decisive second leg in Kigali.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and Ghana played out a goalless draw in Accra, with both teams showing defensive solidity.

The second leg next week promises to be a fierce battle as both sides aim to secure qualification.

Defending champions Senegal were held to a 1-1 draw by Liberia in Monrovia. Seydina Mbaye's opener for Senegal was canceled out by Bility's late equalizer.

With the return leg set for Dakar, Senegal will rely on their home advantage to progress.

As the first leg of qualifiers have been concluded, all eyes are on the second-leg fixtures starting December 25, where teams will fight for a place in CHAN 2024 to be played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in February next year.

TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 Qualifiers Results:

Saturday, 21 December 2024

Lesotho 0-2 Angola

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Congo

Mozambique 0-3 Zambia

Eswatini 0-2 Madagascar

Chad 1-1 DR Congo

Sunday, 22 December 2024 | Times in GMT

13:00: South Sudan 3-2 Rwanda

14:00: Central African Republic 0-1 Cameroon

14:00: Ethiopia 0-2 Sudan

16:00: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

16:00: Cote d'Ivoire 2-0 Burkina Faso

16:00: Liberia 1-1 Senegal

16:00: Togo 1-1 Niger

17:00: Mauritania 1-0 Mali