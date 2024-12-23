Nigeria: Yuletide - Lagos Govt Issues Environmental Sanitation Best Practices Compliance to Residents

.vows to sanction offenders

The Lagos State Government has expressed the need for residents to embrace good environmental sanitation best practices during and after the Yuletide in order to ensure a sustainable environment.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who made the appeal at the weekend ahead of the festive period, said utmost cleanliness of the environment and proper waste disposal during the holidays is a must for everyone.

According to the Commissioner: "The Yuletide season is a time for celebration, but it is also crucial that we prioritize environmental cleanliness; We encourage all residents to dispose waste properly and avoid littering the streets, walkways, road medians, kerbs, open spaces, drainages and canals.

Wahab noted that as expected, a high volume of waste would be generated during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, calling for proper disposal of animal and livestock waste as well as proper sorting and bagging of such wastes by placing them at designated points for pick up by the assigned Private Sector Participant, PSP operators.

The State government also assured residents that waste management officials will be working during the festive period to ensure that all wastes collected are promptly disposed, advising residents to cooperate with waste collectors and report instances of waste not collected as at when due.

Wahab stressed that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, is positioned to respond adequately and promptly by evacuating wastes that may be generated during the period adding that residents should patronize only PSP waste collectors and not cart pushers.

He stressed that the government is committed to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all residents, urging residents to report environmental concerns or instances of improper waste disposal to LAWMA hotline.

Wahab added that the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is at the fore front of the campaign for a healthy people and a cleaner environment and will always encourage residents to maintain a clean and safe environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also reminded all residents that the law against street trading is still in force, stressing that the government would not tolerate any form of street trading which includes display or sale of livestock on roads, medians, walkways, lay-byes, gardens and parks, urging the traders to move into approved markets.

"By maintaining a clean environment, we will ensure a healthier and more enjoyable festive season for all. Let's work together to keep Lagos clean," he said.