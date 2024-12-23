Liberia: Rule of Law Is At Stake

The political leader of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) party is calling for an immediate government intervention to settle the ongoing political impasse in the House of Representatives.

Dr. Jeremiah Whapoe warns here that the "rule of law in the country is at stake, stressing a need for urgency in resolving the leadership crisis to prevent further destabilization of Liberia's democratic institutions.

Addressing a press conference recently at VOLT's headquarters in Monrovia, Dr. Whapoe condemned the actions of some lawmakers attempting to remove Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. He described the ongoing power struggle as a deliberate effort to "hold the entire country hostage" for self-interest, which could undermine the smooth functioning of government institutions and hinder the delivery of essential public services.

"We, the members of VOLT, have observed with great concern and disappointment the attempt to remove the Speaker with blatant disregard for the Constitution and rule of law," Dr. Whapoe observes.

He notes that according to the Liberian Constitution, a two-thirds majority of the House or 49 lawmakers is required to impeach the Speaker, cautioning that any attempt to bypass this threshold is unconstitutional and an affront to the rule of law.

The VOLT political leader calls on the Liberian government and its international partners to intervene and mediate the conflict to prevent it from escalating further and negatively affecting the country's political and social stability.

Additionally, Dr. Whapoe expresses concern about the ongoing staff protests at the National Elections Commission (NEC).

He criticizes the dismissal of 25 employees following protests over alleged administrative malpractice, highlighting the potential risks to Liberia's electoral process amid the ongoing disputes. He emphasizes that this situation could jeopardize the country's democracy if not addressed swiftly.

He also urges the government to prioritize reopening the University of Liberia, which closed due to a prolonged strike. He wants the Board of Trustees, the Commission on Higher Education, the 55th Legislature, and the President to take immediate action to resolve the crisis and reopen the university to ensure that the education of thousands of Liberian students is not further delayed.

Dr. Whapoe reiterates the need for national unity, peace, and adherence to the rule of law to ensure the continued progress of Liberia's democracy.