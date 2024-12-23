Liberia: Paynesville - Ex-Boyfriend Stabs 30-Year-Old Woman to Death

Paynesville, December 23, 2024/A 38-year-old man identified as Bill Jallah has stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Princess Zuo, affectionately Little Snow-white, to death after a reported breakup, witnesses told the New Dawn, Sunday.

Witnesses detailed that the incident occurred late Saturday evening, December 21, 2024, at a local Entertainment Center in Paynesville.

Timothy Sony, a witness, said the two love birds were in confrontations after suspect Jallah had allegedly insulted the deceased mother and immediately stabbed her multiple times to death.

Further reports indicated suspect Jallah was already married with two kids and was reportedly having an extra love affair with the deceased, which later collapsed after several attempts from the suspect's unidentified wife, who had rendered several death threats to the late Princess Zuo.

Sources in the know of the love story said threats from suspect Jallah's wife made Princes afraid, and hence, she decided to put an end to the relationship.

According to a family source, the two love birds had been on a breakup for apparently a month, when the late Princess had decided to abort Jallah's calls and refuse to respond to his text messages, which had the relationship dormant until the suspect sister asked to Intervene in the relationship at a nearby entertainment center, where the incident occurred.

She was reportedly staffed multiple times in her stomach, her neck, and her back, resulting in her death.

Meanwhile, suspect Jallah has since been apprehended and forwarded to the nearer Police Station, while Princess's body has been deposited at a local funeral home as the investigation continues. Developing Story for our next edition.