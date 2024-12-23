Liberia: CDC Demands Rudimentary Evidence

Monrovia — Former President Weah's campaign manager and ex-Maritime Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe, threatens here to take the Liberia National Police (LNP) to court for what he describes as "wrongful arrest of former Presidential Aide Sekou Kalasco Damaro.

Mr. Nagbe describes it as an unfortunate and unfair action by the Police to arrest and detain an individual without rudimentary evidence during a recent protest on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

"This was a targeted arrest, and it is unfortunate and unfair, and we cannot allow the government to use the Judicial System for its own tyrannical purpose," Nagbe says.

"Wrongful arrest, the charges had no warrant; the arrest was wrongful, and we are considering the option of suing the police, I mean, things that we're going to do."

According to him, the arrest of Kalasco was wrongful, and the Police didn't have any charge against him but to wrongfully accuse him only because he is a former government official and aide of Mr. Weah.

"You arrested and charged someone for terrorism and cannot provide evidence; that I think was unfair.

And this is not something we are joking with. You arrest an individual and detain, there must be a rudimentary evidence, if not, we are going to use the law again to sue the Police and those who violated be brought to justice", he maintains.

For his part, fresh from behind bars, former Presidential Aide Sekou Kalasco Damaro expresses his innocence.

He argues that his arrest wasn't warranted, and it only came because he is a member of the CDC and former Presidential aide.

"This arrest was only because this is Kalasco; we have to arrest him and act like we are making news at their own detriment," he says.

He reaffirms his commitment to continue engaging in the interest of the Liberian people.

"We all believe this country is governed by law and that we must respect the law, and we are not deterred and will remain resolute and committed to what we believe in. Despite these intimidations, we will keep standing strong in the people's interest, and this can never keep us silent", he adds.

Kalasco and dozens of others were remanded in prison during the White Tuesday protest last week at the Capitol when protesters clashed with police attempting to restore order.