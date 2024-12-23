Nigeria: Safety - Sanwo-Olu Calls for Effective Crowd Control At Yuletide

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged all individuals or groups that intend to distribute palliative items to large gatherings of people to obtain clearance from relevant authorities inorder to prevent tragic situation.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark in a statement released by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, at the weekend apparently, as part of measures to prevent similar stampedes recorded recently in parts of the country.

The statement read in part: "The Lagos State Goverment has observed with serious concern the stampede during philanthropic gestures of individuals and organisations in some parts of the country.

"Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sympathises with families whose loved ones were involved in the stampede that led to the loss of lives in some States.

"To prevent such occurrences in Lagos State, all individuals or groups that intend to distribute items to large gatherings of people are advised to seek clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission, which is well-equipped to ensure that such events do not turn tragic.

"The agency has a partnership with security agencies to ensure crowd control at locations with large numbers of people.

"Individuals and groups can register their events and get clearance through the Safety Commission's platform www.lasgsafetyreg.com

"Any group that flouts these measures will surely face the legal consequences of its indiscretion.

"The Government has activated all its safety mechanisms, following a directive from Mr. Governor who has also summoned a meeting of all safety agencies.

"Besides, Mr. Governor has directed that the ongoing advocacy against fire and flooding, among others, should be strengthened."