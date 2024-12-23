Nigeria: Son Partners Manufacturers to Boost Leather, Textile Production

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it is collaborating with manufacturers, suppliers and regulatory bodies to ensure Nigerian leather and textile products meet international standards to enable them to leverage the global market valued at over $1 trillion.

Director General of SON, Ifeanyi Okeke, disclosed this in Aba, Abia State, at a stakeholders sensitisation/capacity building workshop organised to enlighten artisans and other manufacturers on the need to standardise their products.

He urged stakeholders to adhere to standards in the leather and textile sector while emphasising their huge potential.

Okeke said the workshop was part of SON's strategic efforts to promote standardisation and quality assurance in the leather and textile industry.

He noted that SON had been working closely with stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, and regulatory bodies to ensure that Nigerian leather and textile products meet international standards.

Okeke, who was represented by Chukwuma Aharanwa, Director, South East Regional Operations of SON, said the agency has put in place a policy that ensures that MSMEs and other relevant stakeholders are involved in standards development process, through inclusion in technical committees.

This, he added, is in recognition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as drivers of the nation's economy,

"SON's intervention has led to a significant improvement in the quality of leather products in Nigeria.

"Local manufacturers are now producing high-quality leather goods, such as shoes, belts, and handbags that can compete favourably with international brands," he stated.