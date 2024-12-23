Nigeria: Lookman Inspires Atalanta to Victory After African Player of the Year Triumph

With nine goals and four assists in 14 Serie A appearances this season, Lookman is a cornerstone of Atalanta's title charge and Champions League aspirations.

Ademola Lookman, fresh from his historic triumph as the 2024 African Player of the Year, marked his return to action with another standout performance for Atalanta.

On Sunday, the Nigerian forward was instrumental in his team's thrilling 3-2 victory over Empoli in a Serie A clash at the Gewiss Stadium.

Celebrating African excellence

Before the match, Lookman presented his recently won African Player of the Year trophy to the jubilant Atalanta fans, a gesture well applauded by the jubilant crowd.

The award won just days earlier in Marrakesh, Morocco, underscores Lookman's exceptional form and growing influence on the global stage.

Lookman's Impact in five-goal thriller

Lookman, who was rested during Atalanta's midweek 6-1 Coppa Italia win over Cesena, returned to the starting lineup with vigour.

Despite a shaky start for Atalanta, as Lorenzo Colombo gave Empoli an 11th-minute lead, the hosts gradually found their rhythm.

Charles De Ketelaere equalised in the 34th minute with a composed finish, but Lookman restored Atalanta's advantage just before halftime with yet another clinical finish.

The second half saw Empoli level the score through a Samuele Esposito penalty, making it 2-2 in the 55th minute.

However, De Ketelaere delivered again, scoring the decisive goal to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory for Atalanta.

Record-breaking year for Atalanta

De Ketelaere's second goal was Atalanta's 124th in all competitions in 2024, breaking the club's record for goals in a calendar year--a milestone that dates back to 1929-30.

124 - Atalanta record goals in a single calendar year in all competitions since 1929/30: 2024 - 1⃣2⃣4⃣2021 - 1232020 - 1032019 - 99Unstoppable.#AtalantaEmpoli pic.twitter.com/tBfE4Jfzcn-- OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 22, 2024

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The win also marked Atalanta's 11th consecutive Serie A victory, cementing their place at the top of the table as they head into the Christmas break.

Despite being substituted in the 70th minute for Lazar Samardzic, Lookman's performance was undeniable.

With nine goals and four assists in 14 Serie A appearances this season, Lookman continues to be a cornerstone of Atalanta's title charge and Champions League aspirations.