Nigeria: We Have Enough Fuel - Avoid Panic Buying - Ipman Urges Nigerians

23 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged Nigerian to avoid panic buying as there is enough fuel in the country.

Mr Ukadike Chinedu, IPMAN Publicity Secretary, said this on Sunday in Abuja.

He commended the Dangote Petroleum Refinery for reducing the price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to N899.50k per litre.

He said that the gesture would help reduce transport costs for Nigerians ahead of Yuletide holidays.

" You see, that is the beauty of deregulation. Prices are determined by market forces.

" With the Dangote and Federal Government refineries by the corner, this will bring competitive prices," Chinedu said.

He urged all IPMAN members to adjust their pump to the new pump price to attract more customers.

"We have started ordering on the new price, and even some of our members have already started adjusting their pumps lower to be able to have faster sales.

"If your price is higher, nobody will buy from you.

"You will even find out now that those queues that you normally see in NNPC filling stations have all reduced because most marketers are almost selling the same thing with them," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Dangote Refinery had lowered its petrol price to N970 per litre in November. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.