Nigerians, Beware of Engagement Bait Posts Pushing Non-Existent Government Christmas Grants

23 December 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Palang Kasmi

IN SHORT: Facebook posts circulating claim the Nigerian government is offering Nigerians a N100,000 Christmas cash grant. But that's not the case.

According to some Facebook posts, the Nigerian government is offering N100,000 (about US$65) in Christmas cash grants to Nigerians.

To access the grants, one post published 8 December 2024 asks users to click a link and answer a few questions.

Some social media users have shown interest in the supposed grant, sharing their bank account details in the comment section.

But is this Christmas grant real? We checked.

Engagement bait scam

Africa Check found no official statement on any official government platforms or in reputable media about any Christmas grant from the government. An offer like this would be published through official government channels and reported by the media.

The Nigerian government announced free train rides for Nigerians from 20 December to 5 January 2025. If the Christmas grant were real, the government would likewise also take credit for it.

The post includes a link that directs users to a blog post about how to apply for a UK visa. The post then includes a short form requesting personal details, such as their bank account details.

Scammers commonly use these tactics to collect personal information. Such tactics are frequently used in online scams to lure unsuspecting victims.

This type of scam, promising financial rewards in the name of prominent individuals, government or private organisations, or popular company brands, is a common type of engagement bait tactic used on social media. Africa Check has debunked many similar claims.

Read more tips on how to spot fake Facebook scams here.

Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

