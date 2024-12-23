Liberia Gets First Child-Friendly Juvenile Court

The judiciary in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) with funding from the Swedish government officially dedicated on Friday, December 20, the "First Child-Friendly Juvenile Court" in the country.

As a part of the ceremony, the partners launch the child justice study report and child justice strategy roadmap, to identify strengths, gaps and areas for improvement in building a justice system that protects and upholds the rights of all children.

Children encounter the justice system as victims, witnesses, because they are in contact with the law or as parties to the justice process, such as in custodial arrangements.

The juvenile Court was established in 1972, under the Judiciary Law (Title 17, Liberian Code of Laws Revised, Chapter 10),

It was originally designed as a regular adult court, and its infrastructure and processes were not tailored to the unique requirements of juvenile justice.

During the ceremony, Judge Lucrezia Thomas Anderson of the Juvenile Court for Montserrado County, noted when she gave an overview that the establishment of the Child-Friendly Juvenile Court will help to create a justice system that is more responsive to the needs and rights of children.

She said nothing has been done when it comes to the protection of children, under the past Juvenile Court system.

"People don't take children issues seriously, for the past years serving as judge, I can't see anything, when it comes to the protection of children from the Juvenile Court perspective," Judge Thomas-Anderson said.

She however noted that the Juvenile Court System is currently undergoing a transformation to become a more child-friendly court, and is more responsive to the needs and rights of children.

With the current collaborative effort, she said, there has been a gradual improvement in the juvenile justice system with increased focus on child rights and rehabilitation.

She emphasized that there has been a concerted effort to transform the Juvenile Court into a child-friendly court that will focus on creating a more supportive and less intimidating environment for children.

According to the judge, the partners' major priorities are; rehabilitation, alternative to detention, involvement of social workers, psychologists and specialized training for court personnel.

Andrew Brooks, UNICEF's Representative in Liberia, disclosed that over the last five years, they have partnered with the Government of Liberia to strengthen the justice system for children, by achieving significant progress in addressing the needs of children in conflict and contact with the law.

Brooks said, despite the foundational gains, critical gaps remain; as the CRC Committee of 2012 emphasized the urgent need to strengthen the country's formal justice system and ensure child-sensitive justice procedures.

According to him, the CEDAW Committee of 2015 also called on Liberia to establish mechanisms and programs for child victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

He noted that the study on the child justice system was done by UNICEF-Liberia and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), to build a justice system that protects and upholds the rights of all children, in line with national and international standards.

He said UNICEF support has made significant strides in transforming the Juvenile Court into a child-friendly institution.

Outlining some of the supports, Brooks named refurbishment of Infrastructure, enhanced facilities such as the courtroom, judge's office, probation officers' offices, records room, Child-friendly reading room equipped with books, a TV, a conference table, and chairs.

They have also supplied furniture, computers, printers, and motorbikes to improve the operational efficiency of probation officers and court staff.

On the strengthening of the justice systems, Brooks said, they have made significant efforts that led to tangible improvements in case management and access to justice.

"In 2024, a total of 200 children have benefitted from access to justice through the juvenile court with support from UNICEF," Brooks said.

From the Swedish Embassy, the Political Officer, Felicia Ubbesen said, the Child-Friendly Juvenile Court, as well as, the launch of the Child Justice Study Report and the Child Justice Strategy/Roadmap, signified the completion of the first phase in making the juvenile justice system more child-friendly.

She said, this reflects the collective commitment to ensuring that every child in Liberia has access to a justice system that is not only fair but also compassionate and supportive.

She said, by making the court more child-friendly, it would help to reduce the stress and anxiety that children may experience, and to prioritize their well-being in line with the convention of the Child.

She emphasized that the Child-friendly Court will not only benefit the child in conflict with the law, but it helps children understand legal proceedings and feel comfortable participating, which is crucial to increase their trust in the legal system.

"Today, we also celebrate the launch of the Child Justice Study Report and the Child Justice Strategy/Roadmap," she said, She added that "these documents, commissioned by UNICEF with Swedish support, will serve as vital tools in guiding our efforts to further enhance the child justice system in Liberia."