Liberia: House Passes U.S.$880m Budget Amid Impasse

The Majority Bloc of the House of Representatives has approved the 2025 Draft National Budget, totaling US$880 million. The Senate promptly concurred with the House on the passage of the budget-thereby giving the executive the power to generate and expense resources on behalf of the state for the fiscal period.

The passage of the draft budget took place at the Monrovia City Hall amid impasses, marking a pivotal moment in Liberia's fiscal planning for the year ahead. The City Hall is being used as an emergency venue for the House following what many believe to be an arson attack on the Capitol Building last week which left that prime state infrastructure ravaged.

The Majority Bloc, with sufficient numbers to establish quorum and carry out proceedings, approved the US$880 million budget on Friday, December 20, despite continuing disagreements over the validity of their actions.

Following the passage of the country's national budget by the lower house recently chaired by a proclaimed House Speaker Richard N. Koon, the Senate immediately concurred.

Embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa characterized the Majority Bloc's passage of the budget, terming it as "ultra vires", a legal concept denoting actions taken beyond constitutional authority.

Koffa made this declaration on Facebook amidst mounting tensions within the House of Representatives, where a legislative deadlock is deepening.

His response to the budget's endorsement has triggered a broad discussion, with some supporters commending his commitment to upholding the rule of law, while others have criticized him for potentially impeding progress.

Previously proposed at US$851.8 million by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on November 18, 2024, the budget was revised upward following detailed legislative scrutiny. The adjustments reflect the government's strategic priorities under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), focusing on infrastructure, debt servicing, and economic resilience.

The 2025 budget represents a 15.3% increase over the US$738.9 million 2024 Recast Budget, showcasing the administration's resolve to drive growth amid global economic uncertainties. The approved budget comprises two components: Core Revenue of US$833 million and Contingent Revenue of US$18.8 million, earmarked for operational needs and developmental programs aligned with the AAID.

Tax revenue is projected at US$633.72 million, constituting 80% of domestic revenue, while non-tax revenue is expected to contribute US$138.5 million, or 17.4%. Additionally, external resources account for US$60 million--7% of the total budget--sourced primarily from the World Bank (US$40 million) and the European Union (US$20 million). This marks a 50% increase in external contributions compared to 2024, signaling stronger international support

Following a directive from the Supreme Court to reconcile their disputes, the Majority Bloc has moved to strengthen its authority by suspending four lawmakers for purported breaches of House rules. This latest action brings the total of suspended lawmakers to seven.