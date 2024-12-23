Nigeria's Pbr Life Sciences Raises $1m to Expand Healthcare Analytics

TLDR

PBR Life Sciences has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding to enhance its AI infrastructure

The startup's AI-powered dashboards offer insights on market share and consumption trends

The funds will support its mission to provide data-driven insights for Africa's pharmaceutical sector

PBR Life Sciences, a healthcare data analytics company, has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding to enhance its AI infrastructure and expand operations into Ghana and Kenya. Backed by investors including Launch Africa, Microtraction, and Techstars, the funds will support its mission to provide data-driven insights for Africa's pharmaceutical sector.

Founded in 2015 by Ayodeji Alaran, PBR pivoted to healthcare analytics in 2021. The company aggregates anonymized data on drug quantities, prices, and purchase frequencies from pharmacies, helping pharmaceutical giants like Sanofi optimize production, pricing, and demand forecasting.

PBR's AI-powered dashboards offer insights on market share and consumption trends, while its generative AI feature enables users to create custom analytics through specific queries. Clients include pharmaceutical firms, consulting companies, NGOs, and multilateral organizations.

Key Takeaways

PBR addresses inefficiencies in Africa's pharmaceutical sector, where overproduction often results from limited market data. By aligning production with actual demand, the company helps reduce waste and improve supply chain efficiency. The funding validates the growing role of healthcare big data in driving innovation. As PBR scales its operations, its analytics capabilities have the potential to reshape pharmaceutical strategies and unlock growth opportunities in Africa's life sciences sector. Participation in the ARM Labs Lagos Techstars Accelerator underscores PBR's appeal as a high-growth startup at the intersection of AI and healthcare.