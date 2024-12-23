Liberia Deserves Answers About the Capitol Fire

editorial

The December 18th fire that gutted the historic Capitol building, the seat of Liberia's Legislature, is a tragedy that has raised more questions than answers. It is not enough to mourn the loss or estimate the costs of repairs. The Liberian people deserve a thorough investigation, transparency, and accountability for what appears to be a glaring failure in fire safety protocols and facility management.

The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), tasked with fire prevention and investigation, must answer for the systemic lapses that contributed to this disaster. How did a building of such national importance, housing sensitive government operations, fail to meet basic safety standards? Why was there a lack of fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and sprinkler systems--measures that should be non-negotiable in any public building, let alone one of this stature?

We are aware that legislators have at times resorted to bringing their own generators to power their offices due to the unreliable electricity supply in the Capitol. Did this lack of centralized and reliable power contribute to the fire? If so, who bears responsibility for years of neglect in maintaining the building's infrastructure?

The Capitol building, erected as a symbol of Liberia's democracy, has been plagued by neglect for years. Legislators' personal accounts of operating their offices with private generators highlight how far the facility has fallen short of modern standards. This raises the critical question: if the daily operations of the Legislature have been hampered by such deficiencies, what oversight exists to ensure that the building complies with fire safety and public health standards?

Inspector General Gregory Coleman of the Liberia National Police has stated that the fire bears "all the elements of arson." But before jumping to conclusions, where is the professional and technical assessment from the LNFS? This body is responsible for investigating fires, determining their causes, and issuing recommendations. A forensic investigation must answer whether the fire resulted from deliberate acts or the inevitable outcome of years of neglect, poor safety measures, and mismanagement.

We are equally concerned about the US$1.8 million estimate for repairing the Capitol. Who determined this figure, and on what basis? Were qualified professionals, licensed by the Liberia Chamber of Architects or other recognized regulatory bodies, involved in this assessment? The public deserves to know who these individuals are, what their credentials entail, and how they arrived at this estimate. If these questions are not answered, the process risks being viewed as yet another attempt to line pockets instead of solving a critical national problem.

Without a professional and independent assessment, any talk of funding repairs is premature. To move forward without clear answers would be to undermine the trust of the Liberian people in the stewardship of their government and its resources.

All discussions about funding repairs or rebuilding the Capitol should be placed on hold until the public receives a comprehensive forensic investigation report into the fire. This is not a trivial matter. The Capitol represents Liberia's democracy and governance. Its destruction is not merely physical -- it is symbolic of deeper issues plaguing our national systems of accountability and management.

The Government of Liberia should also solicit technical assistance from friendly nations to ensure that the investigation is thorough and impartial. In an age where national policies are underpinned by regional cooperation, why wouldn't neighboring countries avail themselves to help each other strengthen capacity in critical areas? Fire investigations are complex and require expertise that Liberia may currently lack. Partnering with countries that have advanced fire investigation agencies would bolster the credibility of the findings and provide valuable lessons for updating Liberia's fire and public safety codes.

The fire at the Capitol must serve as a wake-up call for Liberia to reevaluate its public safety standards. If such a monumental building lacked basic fire safety measures, what does that say about the safety of other public buildings and private structures across the country? It is imperative that the government uses this moment to audit fire safety compliance in all public facilities and enforce stricter codes where necessary.

This tragedy should also prompt a broader conversation about governance and accountability. How did the Capitol fall into such a state of neglect? Who is responsible for ensuring its upkeep, and why were these responsibilities ignored for so long? If we cannot secure and maintain our most symbolic structures, what hope is there for the rest of the country?

The members and leadership of the entire Legislature have themselves to blame. For decades, they have avoided any form of transparency and accountability. They have been too busy seeking their own personal interests over those of the people they were elected to serve. NO MORE!

The rebuilding of the Capitol must be more than a reconstruction project--it must be a commitment to doing things differently. Transparency, accountability, and public engagement must guide the process. The government must prioritize hiring qualified professionals to assess and repair the damage and ensure that safety measures meet international standards.

More importantly, the lessons learned from this incident must be institutionalized. Updated fire and public safety codes, routine inspections, and clear accountability mechanisms should be implemented across all sectors.

Liberians deserve a government that takes its responsibilities seriously, not one that waits for disaster to strike before acting. The Capitol fire is not just a tragedy; it is an indictment of systemic neglect. We must demand answers, accountability, and a firm commitment to building a safer and more responsible Liberia. Nothing less will suffice.