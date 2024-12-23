Liberia/Senegal: Bility's Goal Earns Liberia Draw With Senegal

Monrovia — Liberia's local based national team came from a goal down to settle to a 1-1 draw at home with Senegal in the African Nations Championship second preliminary round qualifier.

Current most Valuable Player of Liberian local league Abdulai Yaya Bility came off the bench to secure a point for the hosts after they were down 0-1.

Coach Thomas Kojo opted for a Mark Yallah and William Gibson partnership upfront for Liberia and they kept the defense of Senegal under pressure in the opening 15 minutes of the match, played at the Samuel K Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville City.

Yallah had the chance to put the hosts in the lead but his effort travelled over the crossbar after a decent cross from Gibson.

The visitors, for their part, gave a very good account of themselves with a more passing game to get behind the Lone Star defense, but Eugene Swen and the rest of the Liberian defenders were excellent in their role.

Abdulai Koulibaly came into action with a fantastic goal, denying Senegal a goal in the first half.

William Gibson saw his header hit the woodwork after an Edward Ledlum cross and Mark Yallah missed another golden opportunity that could have lifted the spirit of the home supporters but his shot traveled far from goal as the first half ended goalless.

Back from the break Liberia controlled the game but their strikers were wasteful In front of goal.

The visitors took the lead from a cross that beat the entire defense of Liberia, leaving the Senegalese to head on a free header that Koulibaly had no answer to.

Down by a goal, Kojo brought on LISCR FC forward Emmanuel Flomo to pair with Gibson who constantly held the defense of Senegal under pressure.

Following Flomo's introduction, Liberia started creating more opportunities, which restricted Senegal to revert to playing on the counter attack.

Abdulai Yaya Bility who just won the LFA MVP levelled things for Liberia in the 80th minute with a well taken shot from in the goal area that the Senegalese keeper couldn't save.

Both teams fought to secure all three points but could only settle for a point each.

After the match Liberia Interim coach, Kojo said he was impressed with his team's performance against a strong side like Senegal.

The Liberian coach said his team played well but only couldn't get goals in the game and some individual errors prevented them from winning the match.

"Yes, unfortunately we drew the game but overall in terms of defending, attacking and trying to create chances in actuality our team was the better side but at the end of the day is only finishing that count," Kojo said.

Despite Kojo being impressed with his team he told the media that more needs to be done so they can get better.

"The only thing Liberian can expect from me as the head coach is we are going to work hard to train our players in the right direction to make sure they are up to speed and I believe we can go to Senegal and come back with good results. There is nothing impossible," Thomas Kojo said.

Both teams will face off on December 27,2024 in Senegal for the second leg.

A win for Liberia will see them through, while defeat for Kojo's men will see them saying farewell to the competition.

The last time Liberia played Senegal in the African Nations Championship Senegal qualified over Liberia after defeating Liberia in Monrovia 3-1 but Liberia sealed a 2-1 win in Senegal.