Liberia: Speaker Koffa Slams Majority Bloc for Withholding Lawmakers, Staff's Salaries During Festive Season

Monrovia — Days after reports confirmed that cash intended for the December salaries of seven suspended lawmakers was deposited into the government's consolidated account, embattled House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has publicly criticized actions taken by members of the 'Majority Bloc' of the House Representatives.

The lawmakers affected by this decision include Hon. Abu Bana Kamara, Sr., Hon. Alex S. Noah, Hon. Edward P. Flomo, Hon. Eugine J.M. Kollie, Hon. Frank S. Foko, Hon. J. Marvin Cole, and Hon. Zinnah Norman.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Speaker Koffa condemned the withholding of their colleagues' salaries and benefits--and their staffers salaries, questioning the motives behind the Majority's actions.

He stated, "When they were illegally removing the Speaker, many in the political class said, 'it's a numbers game; leave the legality, it's political, move on.' Now they have illegally seized the salaries and benefits of their colleagues and staff during the Christmas season. Is this the numbers game too?"

Speaker Koffa further lamented the impact of this decision on families, noting that "scores of families are without Christmas because of this numbers game whose rules are set by the 'majority.' Is this the country we want?"

Speaker Koffa: "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out--Because I was not a socialist.Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out--Because I was not a trade unionist.Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me."

He drew a parallel to a poem from the Holocaust museum, emphasizing the dangers of political oppression and the silence that can accompany it.

In addition to criticizing the salary withholding, Speaker Koffa labeled the Majority Bloc's recent passage of the 2025 national budget as ultra vires, a legal term meaning actions taken outside constitutional authority. His declaration on Facebook comes amid escalating tensions in the legislature, where a continuing impasse has deepened since a Supreme Court ruling that directed lawmakers to resolve their differences.

The Majority Bloc, which holds a sufficient number of votes to meet quorum, pushed through a US$880 million budget earlier this week, despite disputes regarding the legitimacy of their actions. This push followed the suspension of four lawmakers for alleged violations of House rules, bringing the total number of suspended legislators to seven.

Speaker Koffa's Facebook Post Sparks Debate

Following the budget's passage, Speaker Koffa's use of the term "ultra vires" on social media ignited widespread debate. Supporters praised his commitment to legal principles, while others accused him of obstructing legislative progress.

Many of Koffa's supporters applauded his dedication to upholding the rule of law. James Villayan remarked, "Supporting the rule of law, even when it aligns with the minority's stance against the majority's lawlessness, is critical for fostering a just and stable society." Martin Sheriff encouraged Koffa to persevere, stating, "The Law is the Law; don't give up... Don't give up until the right thing is done." Abraham Kaikor Insurmountable urged Koffa to resist resignation, asserting that the bad precedent set by the Majority Bloc must be stopped.

Criticism of the Speaker

Conversely, critics have accused Speaker Koffa of failing to adapt to new legislative dynamics. Hamadan Brihima commented, "The sooner you understand that law and legal analysis are normative enterprises and political analysis is a positivist enterprise, the better your life will be. Public sentiments will not bring you back to the Speakership."

As the situation unfolds, the rift within the House of Representatives continues to expose deep divisions in Liberia's political landscape.