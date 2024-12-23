Rwanda: Burundian Refugee Uses Film to Educate On Violence Against Women in Rwanda

Kigali — "Through film, I can draw attention to issues like gender-based violence, reaching a wider audience and creating a lasting impact."

In Gikondo, one of the neighborhoods in Rwanda's capital city, Kigali, Jeaninne Niyoyankunze, a Burundian refugee, is scripting a narrative that she hopes will amplifying voices often unheard and ultimately inspire change in her community.

Living in Rwanda as a refugee since 2017, the mother of five uses her passion for drama and filmmaking to raise awareness about the challenges refugees face, particularly gender-based violence (GBV), and championing the resilience of women and girls in times of displacement.

While her days are occupied with different income-generating activities to support her family, she uses her limited free time to create impactful drama episodes that shed light on the impact of GBV on women and girls, demonstrating her commitment to driving change despite herself being displaced.

Jeannine's focus on gender-based violence is deeply rooted in her observations within her community. As a refugee and a mother, she has seen firsthand how displacement disproportionately affects women and girls, exposing them to risks and leaving many without the support they need.

"When it comes to the challenges of survival, it is women and girls who bear the greatest burden," she points out.

And Jeannine's choice of film as a medium is deliberate.

Witnessing these harsh realities fueled her determination to raise awareness through films, using storytelling as a means to shed light on the struggles of women and girls while advocating for the urgent need for societal change.

As a talented filmmaker, Jeannine plays an active role in every part of the production - from writing scripts to guiding her team and acting - making sure the story is told powerfully.

For instance, one of Jeaninne's fiction films dubbed "Cessez de me discriminer" (Stop discriminating against me) portrays the struggles of a young refugee girl called Aminata who faced gender-based violence. Jeannine plays the role of that girl as the main character in the film.

"I decided to convey my messages through film because it's a unique medium and engaging," she explains. "Through film, I can draw attention to issues like gender-based violence, reaching a wider audience and creating a lasting impact. When a film is screened, anyone can watch it - even those who might not initially be interested. The images and sounds stay with you, making the issue impossible to ignore."

Jeannine's films have had a remarkable impact, sparking awareness and inspiring action within the communities where they are screened. She notes that the effects were evident early on, even among her own crew members, who were deeply moved and motivated by the stories they helped bring to life.

"There were some of our actors who had suffered the same fate, and it was a way to provide them with counselling, if I may say so," she points out. "There were some who even cried during rehearsals, who said, I remember too, it was the same thing. It was as if you were with me when you wrote the script of this film."

Although her films are not based on true stories, they vividly reflect the realities in her community.

"In my films, I focus on themes like gender-based violence because women are disproportionately affected in the life displacement. Take Aminata, the main character in my film, who was raped and left to fend for herself and her child. Her story exemplifies the resilience of women in the face of unimaginable hardships, often without support."

Despite her success, Jeannine faces challenges in distributing her work. Limited resources have hindered her ability to reach broader audiences.

"We need more support to amplify these voices," Jeanine says. "Refugees are not defined by their status; we can create, contribute, and inspire."

Her ultimate goal is to use cinema as a tool for advocacy and change, championing refugee rights and human dignity.

Through her art, Jeannine raises awareness not only about GBV but also other issues that affect lives of refugees, inspiring hope, and resilience in her community.

"I remain hopeful and continue writing," she points out. "I dream of reaching larger audiences and inspiring others with our stories. My goal is to show that refugees are more than their circumstances - we are capable, talented, and deserving of equal rights and opportunities. Through film, I aim to uplift and empower not only refugees in Rwanda but also those worldwide."