Ghana: National Labour Commission Initiative Measures to Curb Industrial Disputes, Strikes

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has organised a sector-specific labour education initiative, beginning with the education sector, in response to the rising number of industrial disputes and strikes within the industry.

The forum, which brought together key stakeholders from the public education sector, including the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), and the Ministry of Education, marked the first time the National Labour Commission has tailored its educational efforts to a specific sector.

The initiative seeks to address long-standing challenges, foster more harmonious labour relations, and promote effective cooperation between labour and management within the education sector.

Speaking at the programme last Friday in Accra, the Executive Secretary of the NLC, Mr Ofosu Asamoah, revealed that the education sector accounts for approximately 80 per cent of industrial disputes leading to strikes in Ghana over the past four years.

He emphasised the importance of labour education in fostering understanding of the Labour Law, managing disputes, and maintaining harmony in the workplace.

"Today it's UTAG, tomorrow it's TUTAG, then it's the Teacher Unions, FUSA, or the Senior Staff Association. The education sector has a myriad of associations, and this has made it a focal point for disputes," he explained.

According to him, the NLC has also engaged key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance, the FWSC and the Ministry of Employment, since many of the recurring disputes stem from unfulfilled promises made during negotiations.

Mr Asamoah highlighted the lack of adequate labour law knowledge among union leaders and government officials as a significant challenge. He noted that union leaders are often elected for their vocal nature rather than their negotiation skills, leading to ineffective engagements with management and other social partners.

He also called for enhanced labour education for government appointees and media practitioners, citing misinterpretation and lack of knowledge in labour-related reportage as a concern.

Despite the importance of labour education, Mr Asamoah lamented the lack of financial support from the government, which has limited the commission's ability to organise such programmes regularly.

"If we had enough funding, we could undertake these sessions quarterly or even every other month. This would significantly reduce industrial disputes and strikes," he noted.

He added that the NLC plans to expand its sector-specific education initiative to other industries, such as health, in the near future.

Mr Asamoah urged the media and the public to prioritise discussions on labour issues alongside politics, arguing that a harmonious industrial front is key to national development.

"When we have a harmonious industrial front, production can go on, businesses will expand, taxes will be paid, and more people will be employed," he concluded.

The event featured a series of presentations, focusing on key aspects of Ghana's Labour Law, Act 651, and practical approaches to labour relations.

A member of NLC, Mr Francis Kofi Davoh in his presentation, underscored the importance of communication, negotiation skills, and stakeholder engagement in fostering transparency and trust.