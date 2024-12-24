Nigeria: Trending - Davido Is a Gospel Artiste - Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

The founder of the defunct SPAC Nation church has sparked conversations after referring to Davido as a gospel musician.

Controversial UK-based Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega, founder of the defunct SPAC Nation church, has sparked conversations after referring to Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, as a gospel musician.

On Sunday, during an interview on Off The Record podcast, the cleric, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, addressed criticism over his decision to feature secular musicians, including Davido and Zlatan, to perform at his recent birthday celebration rather than gospel artists.

" if the gospel means good news. Everyone there is a gospel artist. Davido is a gospel artiste. Have you heard: 'Because I Stand Strong, this is my devotion ?"' Mr Adegboyega said, referencing one of Davido's hit songs titled Stand Strong ft Sunday Service Choir.

He explained, "What I had then was my friends--friends who were there through thick and thin. Davido said, 'I just want to be there and perform for one hour.' They're my friends. Not one penny was exchanged with any of them. They love me, and I will give my friends platforms.

He dismissed criticisms from gospel artists, questioning the appropriateness of his actions, stating, "If gospel artists aren't coming to us and instead join the bandwagon of critics asking, 'Is that a church?' what should I do? Drag them with a rope?"

It's my friends; I don't like people who don't want us. It's simple.

"It's my friends that will be there. Everyone in that room is my friend. Zlatan is like a son to me; his kids are my kids, and his parents are in my house. So should I now say, 'Well, because you are not gospel artists, let me go and look for some gospel artists criticising me and force them to sing?'

Mr Adegboyega emphasised that his friends will always be featured at his events, adding, "My friends will always sing at my events, and the next one will be bigger because my friends list is getting bigger."

Background

On November 11, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega hosted a grand celebration for his birthday. Videos from the event, which have recently gone viral, show several prominent Nigerian celebrities in attendance, including Davido, Zlatan, Kcee, Nkechi Blessing, Obi Cubana, Daddy Freeze, and E-Money.

One notable clip captures Davido performing his hit song Fem with Pastor Tobi standing beside him, while another highlights Kcee delivering a lively performance at the event.