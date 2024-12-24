Gambia: The First Reading of the Constitution (Promulgation) Bill

At last, the National Assembly is to have a second chance in exercising oversight on a matter that is the lifeblood of a republic. No republic can exist without a Constitution that can safeguard the sovereignty of the country as well as the sovereignty of the people.

Section 226 of the Constitution requires the publication of a bill twice in the Gambia Gazette lasting for a period of not less than three months and ten days before it is laid before the National Assembly for legislative processing.

The first reading provides the first phase of putting the Bill before the National Assembly for processing. This is scheduled to take place on 23rd December, 2024. The next stage of the Bill is the second reading.

Many Gambians are now aware of what happened to Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill 2020 when the National Assembly members failed to listen to each other and because of their division, the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill 2020 was derailed.

It is very likely that the National Assembly members may not agree on the Draft Constitution and would want changes. They only have power to do so after the second reading, if they are willing to do so.

Many people may also wish to influence the decision of the National Assembly members, but this could only be done at the committee stage after the second reading. So, all those who wish to do so can do so after the second reading.

The second reading is therefore the most crucial stage of the Constitution Promulgation process. Will this new bill pass the second reading? The future will tell.