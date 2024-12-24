Nigeria: Yuletide - Police Deploy 3,180 Personnel in Abuja

press release

The police said the initiative is aimed at enhancing visibility at places of worship, event centres, and public spaces.

The FCT Police Command has announced the deployment of 3,180 officers across the territory to ensure the security and safety of residents during the Christmas celebration.

The command's spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, authorised the deployment.

She said the initiative aims to enhance visibility at places of worship, event centres, and public spaces while addressing potential security concerns in identified black spots, uncompleted buildings, and shanties.

"Key strategies include the deployment of Police Rapid Response Squads and Tactical Teams, conducting stop-and-search operations, and implementing both vehicular and foot patrols.

"The FCT Police will also collaborate with sister security agencies to strengthen public safety throughout the festive season," she added.

Read the full statement below

PRESS RELEASE

2024 CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: FCT POLICE COMMAND DEPLOYS 3,180 PERSONNEL

...as CP FCT seeks the cooperation of religious heads and owners of recreational centers with the FCT Police EOD teams.

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Olatunji Disu, psc, has announced the deployment of 3,180 officers across the territory to ensure the safety and security of residents during the 2024 Christmas celebration. This initiative aims to enhance visibility at places of worship, event centers, and public spaces while addressing potential security concerns in identified black spots, uncompleted buildings, and shanties.

Key strategies include the deployment of Police Rapid Response Squads and Tactical Teams, conducting stop-and-search operations, and implementing both vehicular and foot patrols. The FCT Police will also collaborate with sister security agencies to strengthen public safety throughout the festive season.

Additionally, Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams will conduct security sweeps of essential government and public infrastructures. CP Disu emphasizes the importance of cooperation between the police, religious leaders, and owners of recreational facilities to ensure a secure environment.

In his message, CP Olatunji Disu extends warm Christmas wishes to the Christian community and all residents of the FCT. He reassures the public of the command's unwavering commitment to their safety and advises against the use of knockouts, fireworks, or firecrackers, which could cause unnecessary panic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and utilize the following emergency numbers for distress calls or complaints: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. For police complaints, please contact the Police Complaint Bureau at 09022223527.

SP Josephine Adeh

Police Public Relations Officer

FCT Command, Abuja