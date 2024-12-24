The Publicity Committee in coordination with the protocol overseeing funeral itineraries of the fallen Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson (PYJ) has released the official schedule for the funeral and burial activities.

The events are set to honor the legacy of the Late Senator Prince Y. Johnson alias PYJ, a prominent figure in Liberian politics and community service.

According to the schedule timeline, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Senator Johnson's remains will be removed from Samuel Stryker Funeral Home in Monrovia to be accompanied by official escort, including the Vice President and Senators to the Capitol Building, where it will lie in state for several hours.

This time, the schedule added, national leaders, dignitaries and the public will pay their last respects and honor Senator Johnson's significant contributions to Liberia and Nimba County, his home.

At 5 p.m., following the tributes at the Capitol, the body will be escorted to the Christ Chapel of Faith Church, where Senator Johnson served as General Overseer for a night of wake-keeping, providing an opportunity for spiritual reflection and celebration of Johnson's religious and other contributions.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 6 a.m., the funeral procession will journey to Nimba County, with a brief traditional welcome ceremony at the Sogepa, a town that bounds Nimba with Bong County.

Thereafter, the body will be taken to Ganta, the country's commercial hub where a night of wake keeping will be held at the sport pitch.

Then, on January 16, 2025, the body will be taken to Karnplay City in Gbelay-geh District for an all-night wake keeping, but with a brief stop in Sanniquellie, the political capital, for a three-hour tribute ceremony.

Local leaders, residents, and well-wishers are therefore invited to gather and express their respective gratitude and bid their final farewells. After the Karnplay ceremony, the procession will continue to Bahn City, Zoe-Geh District for another three hours activities.

According to the release, from Bahn, the body will be taken to Saclepea, Central Nimba County for a night of wake keeping, allowing residents of Lower Nimba and surrounding areas to honor their late Senator.

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 10 a.m., the grand funeral service will take place at the PYJ University Auditorium in Gantan where a funeral service will feature prayers, eulogies and tributes that would highlight Senator Johnson's achievements in public service, religious ministry, and community development.

Following the service, a solemn ceremony will be held for the interment of Senator Prince Y. Johnson's remains, marking the conclusion of a life dedicated to the service of his people.

Meanwhile, the Publicity Committee encourages all citizens and well-wishers to participate in these events to honor the life and legacy of the late senator.

In another development, the official vehicle of the late senator, marked SEN-13, was on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, involved in a tragic accident near Kakata, in Margibi County, while en route to Nimba County.

The crash, according to report, claimed the lives of four passengers, leaving only the driver and one other individual as survivors.

The late Senator Johnson, a prominent figure in Liberian politics, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2024. His death continues to reverberate across the nation, and now this latest tragedy further deepens the sorrow surrounding his legacy.