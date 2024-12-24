Liberia: Hope Center International Identifies With Totota Fire Survivors in Bong

Gbarnga — Several survivors of the Totota fire accident in Bong County have benefited from assorted food items donated by Hope Center International, a charity organization.

Hope Center International is a humanitarian organization dedicated to supporting the downtrodden. The group strives to stand in the gap for children who cannot advocate for themselves, especially those who have lost parents, been abandoned, live on the streets, or are in desperate need.

The tragedy stemmed from a fuel tanker explosion that claimed the lives of more than 70 people in the central Liberian town of Totota, lower Bong County. The explosion, one of the worst in the country's history, occurred on December 26, 2023, following a road accident in a densely populated area. The resulting fireball destroyed a nearby mini tea shop, depriving its owner of his livelihood.

On December 23, 2024, the Liberia Acting Coordinator for Hope Center International, A. Elisha Flomo, presented the donated items to the survivors. He explained that the gesture was initiated by Leemue Gayflor, the organization's founder, as part of her effort to support less fortunate and disadvantaged Liberians during the Christmas season.

"With the challenges our country faces, we observe that there are people with disabilities and others who cannot afford basic necessities," Flomo said. "The plight of these individuals has deeply moved her, compelling her to seize this opportunity to donate to disadvantaged people, especially the fire survivors of Totota, as her way of giving back to her country."

Flomo noted that the donation aligns with Hope Center International's mission to regularly support the underprivileged. He emphasized that Gayflor, a minister of the gospel and humanitarian, often dedicates proceeds from her work to empowering underprivileged Liberians nationwide.

According to Flomo, the organization donated rice, cooking oil, soap, and salt valued at slightly over 100,000 Liberian dollars.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the assistance and highlighted its timeliness during the Christmas season.

"This came at the right time indeed," said Mary Kollie, one of the recipients. "We were in need, and thank God that someone thought about us."

The recipients also called on other sons and daughters of Bong County to emulate Madam Leemue Gayflor's example by extending similar support to those in need.