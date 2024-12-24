Liberia Football Association Commences Renovation Work At ATS

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has officially commenced renovation work at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

The project is being funded and implemented by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) as part of a technical cooperation agreement signed between the LFA and FRMF in 2020.

The renovation aims to upgrade the stadium's facilities, with initial work focusing on creating routes for underground services and installing a new drainage system, following the removal of the old turf.

Key components of the project include the installation of state-of-the-art turf, the construction of a water station to serve both the pitch and the facility, and the erection of an inner fence.

Speaking with The Liberian Investigator on Monday, December 23, 2024, LFA Media Officer Anthony Kokoi emphasized the significance of the collaboration between the LFA and FRMF. "This project not only promises to elevate the standard of facilities but also reflects the shared vision of fostering sports development and cooperation," he said.

Mr. Kokoi further disclosed that the renovation is expected to last over six months, with contractors striving to complete the project on schedule.

The decision to renovate the stadium was prompted by its deteriorating condition earlier this year. After match day one of the 2024/2025 season, the LFA closed the stadium following the circulation of photos on social media that highlighted its disrepair. The images revealed unsanitary bathrooms, unpainted seating areas, and bird droppings, which created an uncomfortable experience for spectators.