West Africa: The Government of Liberia Should Lead Diplomatic Efforts to Keep Ecowas' Unity

opinion

Sometime ago, the Republics of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso decided that they were preparing to withdraw from the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS). The three countries had experienced undemocratic transitions or transfers of power that ECOWAS is opposed to. The ECOWAS Member Sates imposed selected sanctions on those countries and took other actions to help the 3 West African countries return to democratic leadership by holding free, fair, and transparent elections. These countries have not returned to democratic governance as demanded by ECOWAS. They are all under military rule. Last weekend the ECOWAS Authority ended its 66th Summit in Abuja. ECOWAS officially received notification of the 3 countries' decision to withdraw from ECOWAS. According to the President of ECOWAS, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have got up to 29th January-29th July 2025 to remain within the ambit of ECOWAS. These countries have reaffirmed their commitment to break away or withdraw from ECOWAS and form their own sub regional union, the Alliance of Sahel Sates.

Geopolitically, the Sahel comprises more than the 3 states of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. The three countries as sovereign states have their right to decide what happens to their countries and peoples in terms of remaining within ECOWAS. However, they need to act meticulously in the context of their National Interests. Let us make no mistake. States Must always protect their National Interests and that of their Peoples. National Interest means the Security of the Sate and the Wellbeing of its people. Hence, the 3 countries' grievances need to be listened to, discussed, and diplomatically negotiated. This is why I welcome the suggestion of the Republic of Liberia articulated by H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai that ECOWAS should remove all sanctions against the 3 countries and increase diplomatic efforts in negotiating with them in the spirit of international Cooperation. No country is truly independent of others.

The suggestion advanced by Liberia's President at the just ended 66th Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments is great, welcoming, and relevant. It is only through diplomacy that such intergovernmental negotiation can take place. Indeed, there is strength in Unity. Regional Solidarity is required no matter what the issues are. There is a very strong connection between international cooperation and sustainable development (Kaydor, 2024). Through international cooperation processes, the ECOWAS region can ensure that mutually agreed outcomes (Ibid) are obtained in the ultimate interests of all member states. The practice of international cooperation either stalls or enhances the attainment of national, regional, and global public goods and amicable outcomes. Official Development Assistance (ODA) is one of the key components of international cooperation that remains a key pillar to the achievement of sustainable development in the mutually beneficial interest of stronger and weaker states.

International cooperation is the fulcrum for sustainable development (Kaydor, 2024). First, international cooperation impacts sustainable development because it is through cooperation that states can attain mutually beneficial outcomes to address both national, regional, and global challenges and problems. Without international cooperation, states will fail to singularly achieve their national interests. Simply put, all states are interdependent. Second, international cooperation has evolved over time moving beyond the traditional practice of bilateral and multilateral cooperation to now include global governance that involves trans governmental networks; transnational private governance; and transnational public-private partnership processes. These global networks are complex but help states and non-state actors to cooperate in attaining national, regional, and global development outcomes bordered on the security of states and the welling of their people. For instance, Liberia just documented citizens of Burkina Faso who have migrated to some counties in the South-Eastern Region. Regional solidarity is needed to support each other citizens and this is what Liberia is doing.

AS I SEE IT, there is a need to improve regional international cooperation in ECOWAS by enhancing diplomacy and negotiations to ensure that states and non-state actors further commit and fulfill the principles of global partnership. Liberia is a brainchild of ECOWAS formation. The country also benefitted from the support and assistance of ECOWAS during the Liberian Civil War. ECOMOG came to Liberia and some soldiers of Weast African States died in Liberia during our civil war. These are terrible times for Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. The 3 countries need to advance economic growth and build strong institutions for sustainable development as required under SDG16 on the one hand, while they need to take concrete steps to radically end extreme poverty and pursue the path to sustainable development so their citizens can enjoy the befits of their respective countries, on the other. This can only happen when peace and stability are in place. This is where ECOWAS comes in. The Regional body needs to increase its diplomatic overtures to ensure peace, security, harmony, and National Unity in the region mainly in the countries affected by crises. Liberia as the lead founder of ECOWAS therefore needs to lead the diplomatic efforts. To help to keep ECOWAS united as a bloc, the Government of Liberia Should Lead Diplomatic Efforts to Keep ECOWAS States together.