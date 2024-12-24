Liberia: FAO, USAID Donate $32k Lab Equipment to MOA

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with USAID, has donated laboratory reagents and materials worth $32,315 to the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA).

The donation is intended to help in advancing Liberia's agricultural and livestock health capabilities.

At a handover ceremony in Monrovia, FAO Liberia Country Representative, Madam Bintia Stephen Tchicaya, lauded USAID and the American people for their unwavering support.

She emphasized FAO's enduring partnership with Liberia, stating, "Since 1977, FAO Liberia has stood as a steadfast ally in the fight against poverty and hunger. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture continues to yield remarkable progress in agriculture and livestock development."

The donation is part of FAO's broader initiatives under its Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD), aligned with the Global Health Security Agenda.

Since 2016, these initiatives have included renovating and equipping the Central Veterinary Laboratory (CVL) in Monrovia, and establishing an animal quarantine center with a mini-laboratory in Ganta, Nimba County.

"These contributions significantly bolster Liberia's capacity to prevent and respond to zoonotic and non-zoonotic diseases," Madam Tchicaya noted.

She urged CVL staff to ensure judicious use of the donated materials, adding, "CVL is not an FAO laboratory; it belongs to the government and people of Liberia. We encourage full ownership and the provision of human and financial resources to ensure its effective operation."

Also speaking, Agriculture Minister Alexander Nuetah, underscored the importance of the CVL in addressing the interconnected challenges of animal and human health.

"The CVL is a cornerstone of Liberia's agricultural development. It prevents disease transmission between animals and humans, ensuring the resilience of our livestock sector," he stated.

Minister Nuetah also praised FAO's long standing technical contributions, including its role in developing Liberia's National Agricultural Development Plan, which highlights the CVL's critical role in advancing agricultural productivity and mitigating disease outbreaks.

"The CVL is recognized as one of the best veterinary laboratories in West Africa. However, we must address challenges such as resource constraints, staff welfare, and technical issues to unlock its full potential," the Minister added.

Minister Nuetah detailed plans to strengthen Liberia's veterinary workforce and improve operational capacity. "By 2026, we aim to recruit skilled individuals and expand training for veterinary technicians nationwide. This will empower rural livestock farmers and further reinforce the sector," he affirmed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He highlighted the government's commitment to supporting the CVL's operations and leveraging its potential to position Liberia as a leader in animal health research across West Africa. "We must prioritize resource utilization, foster collaborations, and enhance technical capacity to ensure the CVL becomes a hub of innovation for the region," he emphasized.

The FAO-USAID partnership reflects a unified effort to enhance Liberia's agricultural resilience and safeguard the health of its population and livestock. Minister Nuetah concluded with a call for continued collaboration: "Together, we can ensure that Liberia remains on the path to agricultural and veterinary excellence, fostering a robust and resilient future for our farmers and citizens."