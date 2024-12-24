Nigeria: Tax Reform Bills - I'm Ready to Make Concessions - Tinubu

23 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

He was asked if he was willing to make concessions to address some concerns, particularly over the VAT component of the bills.

President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that he is ready to make concessions to address the controversies surrounding the tax bills before the National Assembly.

Mr Tinubu spoke during his first Presidential Media Chat.

He was asked if he was willing to make concessions to address some concerns, particularly over the VAT component of the bills.

In response, Mr Tinubu said tax amendments require negotiations and concessions and he was open to such.

The tax bills are currently before the National Assembly and have generated controversies, particularly among northern leaders, including those in the president's party.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.