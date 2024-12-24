Gambia: Patrol-Africa Welcomes Gambian Special Tribunal

PATROL-AFRICA welcomes the landmark decision by the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held in Abuja, Nigeria, on 15 December 2024, to establish a Special Tribunal to prosecute those accused of gross human rights violations in The Gambia.

The Gambian government of President Adama Barrow has been resolute in trying to bring to justice to the Gambians that were terrorised during the period between July 1994 and January 2017 and were victims for crimes, such as torture, cruel and inhumane treatment, and other

international crimes, that were not adequately addressed under domestic law.

Indeed, the partnership between ECOWAS and the Gambian Government is historic and both should be commended as it is the first time ECOWAS has partnered with a member state to establish an internationalized tribunal to prosecute crimes of such gravity committed within a member state's territory.

This development is a clear sign that the regional grouping is taking steps to end impunity in West Africa. ECOWAS has always been at the forefront of bringing peace and stability to the region since its robust interventions in civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone in the 1990s and 2000s. The Gambian government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow has shown deep commitment to ensuring that what happened in The Gambia never happens again. PATROL - AFRICA which works on fostering transparency and rule of law in Africa, will place its unique and extensive expertise at the disposal of ECOWAS and The Gambian government should its network of experts be required in the setting up of the said Special Tribunal. Patrol-Africa would also like to call upon the members of the international community to support the Gambian people as they embark on this historic journey in pursuit of accountability and rule of law in the Gambia and beyond.

