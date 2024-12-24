Gambia: Police Assure Maintenance of Law & Order Ahead of Christmas

24 December 2024
The Point (Banjul)

As part of its preparations to ensure public safety and order during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Main Operations Unit at Police Headquarters is leading an operational plan for the Tourism Development Area, specifically in SeneGambia, others within the Greater Banjul Area.

This effort is being carried out in collaboration with TSU Command, Chiefs of Operations of KM Police Region.

The Gambia Police Force remains fully committed to maintaining law and order throughout the festive season and beyond, ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for all.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.