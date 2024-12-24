Gambia: Police Assure Maintenance of Law & Order Ahead of Christmas

As part of its preparations to ensure public safety and order during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Main Operations Unit at Police Headquarters is leading an operational plan for the Tourism Development Area, specifically in SeneGambia, others within the Greater Banjul Area.

This effort is being carried out in collaboration with TSU Command, Chiefs of Operations of KM Police Region.

The Gambia Police Force remains fully committed to maintaining law and order throughout the festive season and beyond, ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for all.