Nigeria: NPFL - 3sc End Rangers' 10-Match Unbeaten Run

*Remo Stars beat Bayelsa United to return to the top of the Nigerian topflight

Visiting Shooting Stars of Ibadan came out top in the much-anticipated matchup against hosts, Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

It was Ikouwem Utin's 27th minute goal that ended Rangers' 10-match unbeaten run in the on-going football season and to cap the unlucky day, Rangers failed to convert a penalty awarded the side in the 88th minute.

Interestingly, it was another home loss to Kano Pillars in mid-October that was the last time the defending champions were on the losing side.

For Shooting Stars, a resurgent team led by Gbenga Ogunbote has now won their last four matches gaining 12 maximum points to lift the side into the third position on the log with 30 points from 18 matches.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars profited from Rivers United's loss to host Nasarawa United, to return to the top of the summit with a win against visiting Bayelsa United.

After a goalless first half, the home side had to endure till late into the match with a brace from substitute, Jabbar Malik in the 84th and 88th minute of the match.

The win thus returned the Ikenne side to the top with 33 points from 18 matches and will have a chance to push further in the next match as they welcome struggling Akwa United again in Ikenne.

In Aba, Abia Warriors deflated high ridding Ikorodu City with a 2-0 win. Ijoma Desouza puts the home side in the lead in the 10th minute and doubled the lead on the dot of halftime with another goal.

Earlier on Saturday, Bendel Insurance pipped fellow struggling side, Lobi Stars by a lone goal scored by Isaac Annor in the 83rd minute.

Kano Pillars won 2-1 against visiting Niger Tornadoes. Played before a massive crowd at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano. Rashid Alhasan puts the host in front in the 30th minute but the visitors levelled up in the 60th minute through Mohammed Aliyu before Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa scored the winner in the added time.