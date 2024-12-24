Nigeria: Oboh Secures LET Rights, Earns Australian Lpga Tour Membership

Georgia Oboh has retained her Ladies European Tour (LET) playing rights in category 16.

The Nigerian professional golfer finished in a tie for 25th at the LET Qualifying School held at Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech, Morocco over the weekend.

She grossed -9 under par over five rounds of grilling golf to finish in a four-way T-25 with Maddison Hinson- Tolchard of Australia, Ela Ancona of Argentina and Brianna Navarrosa of USA.

The feat also accords her membership of the Australian LPGA Tour.

It also, in addition to her EPSON Tour full card, will give her playing rights in three continental tours.

The top 20 and ties including Oboh, secured a card in a congested leaderboard in Marrakech that ended with Ecuadorian, Daniela Darquea, top of the standings.

The Ecuadorian played rounds of 65, 72, 68, 66 and 68 to give her a 24-under total and one stroke victory over Wales' Darcey Harry.