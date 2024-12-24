Nigeria: Oboh Secures LET Rights, Earns Australian Lpga Tour Membership

23 December 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Georgia Oboh has retained her Ladies European Tour (LET) playing rights in category 16.

The Nigerian professional golfer finished in a tie for 25th at the LET Qualifying School held at Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech, Morocco over the weekend.

She grossed -9 under par over five rounds of grilling golf to finish in a four-way T-25 with Maddison Hinson- Tolchard of Australia, Ela Ancona of Argentina and Brianna Navarrosa of USA.

The feat also accords her membership of the Australian LPGA Tour.

It also, in addition to her EPSON Tour full card, will give her playing rights in three continental tours.

The top 20 and ties including Oboh, secured a card in a congested leaderboard in Marrakech that ended with Ecuadorian, Daniela Darquea, top of the standings.

The Ecuadorian played rounds of 65, 72, 68, 66 and 68 to give her a 24-under total and one stroke victory over Wales' Darcey Harry.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.