Nigeria: Plac Report Highlights Violence, Human Rights Abuses in Nigeria

*526 lives lost, 949 kidnapped

The Policy and Legislative Advocacy Centre (PLAC) has expressed worry over what it described as the increasing cases of human rights abuses in the country.

It said that despite constitutional provisions and international obligatory conventions guaranteeing citizens' rights, violations such as extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, police brutality, and unlawful detentions continue to undermine the rule of law.

In its 2024 report on human rights violations in Nigeria, PLAC highlighted several incidences of insecurity across the country as evidenced by kidnapping, banditry, communal clashes.

It said that security agents were also victims of the criminal elements, who attack security checkpoints and other security formations.

In the incidents identified by PLAC, at least 526 persons were killed in violent attacks and 949 others kidnapped by criminal elements in various parts of the country.

The Nigeria Annual Human Rights Report 2024 highlighted several incidents of abuse of civil as extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, police brutality, and unlawful detentions continue to and political rights, a disturbing derogation on the country's democratic governance.

The report also highlights violations against vulnerable groups.

Another aspect of violations against vulnerable groups is Gender-based Violence (GBV), the report said.

The incidents documented reveal the prevalence of child trafficking, abduction and forced labour, which continued to deprive countless children of their rights to safety, education, and dignity.

PLAC noted that despite the protection of rights by Nigeria's Constitution and international obligations, violations such as extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, police brutality, and unlawful detentions are continued by officials further eroding guaranteed rights.

"These issues point to systemic flaws in undermining the rule of law. Security agencies, tasked with maintaining law and order, have faced accusations of abusing their powers, with instances of harassment, extortion, and sexual law enforcement that demand urgent reform and greater accountability," it observed.

As a means of checking abuses PLAC suggested that law enforcement agencies should establish independent oversight bodies to investigate and prosecute cases of police brutality, sexual harassment and other human rights abuses by state actors.

It said that government must also prioritize the review and enforcement of laws that protect vulnerable groups in the society, such children and women.

It also said the manner in which the cyber-crime Act was being enforced by law enforcement agents in the country leaves much to be desired.

The Executive Director of PLAC, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, while presenting the annual Human Rights Report for 2024, said there is a growing concern that the human rights situation in Nigeria has taken a deep dive and that incidents of abuse of rights are increasingly rampant.

He said: "Security agencies, tasked with maintaining law and order, have faced accusations of abusing their powers, with instances of harassment, extortion and sexual violence by officials further eroding guaranteed rights".

According to Nwankwo, these issues point to systemic flaws in law enforcement that demand urgent reform and greater accountability.

For instance, Nwankwo said the manner in which the cyber-crime Act was being enforced by law enforcement agents in the country leaves much to be desired.

He said the major intent of the cyber-crime Act is to protect an individual or general public from falling victims of cyber stalking but not to be used by state actors and non-state actors for intimidation or witch hunting.

However, Nwankwo said that the Act has become susceptible to misuse by security agents and wealthy individuals who now deploy it to oppress citizens.

In addition, he said that government's response to human rights violations, particularly in relation to kidnappings and violent attacks highlighted the security challenges facing the country.

"The Nigerian government's response, though marked by some successful operations, also calls for reinforced support, resources, and coordinated efforts across various levels of government and civil society to ensure a lasting reduction in human rights violations and enhanced protection for all citizens," he said.

Regarding the new Tax Bill, Nwankwo expressed the hope that the federal government and the National Assembly will utilize the opportunity to correct the fault lines in the country 's taxation system.

"Nigeria's taxation system is killing business and the manner in which taxes are administered in the country is very punitive," he said.

On the fate of future of elections in Nigeria, PLAC said that one of ways to restore trust in the electoral system is for the leadership of current INEC to step down as soon as their tenure expires because they have lost credibility and confidence of the people.