Nigerian-Built App Set to Disrupt $460bn Global Parcel Market

A new App built by Nigerians is set to revolutionise the global parcel delivery market, valued at $460 billion, through innovative blockchain technology.

The App 'Ozi', aims to transform how packages are moved, providing a fast, efficient, and cost-effective alternative to traditional courier services.

Ozi's co-founder and CEO, Christian Chime, during the App launch in Lagos, highlighted its potential to redefine logistics in Nigeria and beyond. "Why travel empty when you can earn?" Chime asked. "Ozi allows travelers to monetise their journeys while helping others get their packages delivered with ease,' he said.

The app's unique model leverages the everyday movements of millions of Nigerians to create a seamless logistics network. By prioritizing safety, transparency, and user convenience, Ozi bridges critical gaps in the delivery ecosystem, offering real-time tracking, comprehensive user verification, and optional insurance for high-value items.

He stressed that the choice of Nigeria as the first launch-location for Ozi was due the potential the country holds in the parcel delivery sub-sector. "Actually, we had the opportunity to launch OZI in another country outside Nigeria but for our thrust in the Nigerian dream and its potentials made us choose the country as the first to witness Ozi's innovation. Travelers can now monetise their journeys by delivering packages along their routes, while senders gain access to an affordable and convenient alternative to traditional courier services," Chime added.

Ozi's co-founder and chief technology officer, Azubuike Augustine, emphasised the platform's commitment to creating shared value. "Ozi's mission goes beyond simplifying package delivery. The app represents a broader effort to create shared value for all stakeholders in the logistics process. By connecting senders and travelers, Ozi creates a win-win scenario where costs are reduced, trust is built, and income opportunities are created.

"Ozi prioritises safety and transparency. Every user, whether sender or traveler, undergoes a comprehensive verification process that includes ID checks and phone number authentication. This ensures that all participants in the system are trustworthy and accountable," Augustine stated.

To enhance security further, the CTO said that Ozi offers real-time tracking for all transactions, adding that, "Senders can monitor their packages throughout the delivery process, ensuring peace of mind. For high-value items, optional insurance coverage provides an added layer of protection, reinforcing Ozi's commitment to reliability. At Ozi, we understand that trust is critical in logistics. That's why we've built a platform where every step is designed to safeguard both the traveler and the sender."

Co-founder/COO of Ozi, Ikenna Ani, added that, "Ozi is more than an app; it's a community where everyone wins. From today, travelers across the globe can sign up through Ozi's website and start making every trip count. We have put measures in place to ensure only genuine and verified travelers or senders use the platform. Security is primary for us."

With its official app launch set for January 1, 2025, on Google Play and Apple's App Store, Ozi invites users to join a growing community where every trip counts, making it easier, safer, and more rewarding to send and deliver packages.