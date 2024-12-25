Liberia: Bishop Brown Urges Government to Take Aggressive Action On Citizens' Challenges - Calls for Swift Investigation Into Capitol Building Fire

The former President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) Bishop Kortu Brown says the upholding of the rule of law and the lack of robust efforts to address challenges confronting Liberians remain a serious challenge to the Unity Party (UP) led-government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Bishop Brown is the Founder and Senior Pastor of the New Water in the Desert Assembly located in Brewerville, outside Monrovia.

He claimed that Liberia is lingering behind in the upholding and the execution of the rule of law.

He graded the government a failing mark on efforts being applied to improve the country's economy for the benefit of its citizens.

Bishop Brown made these assertions in an interview with Reporters at his church edifice on Sunday, December 22.

"For the economy, I probable give the government between a C and D. The rule of law is challenging. Democracy is an arena of so much temptations and provocations. You have to bring to that governance process a level of tolerance that is sometimes hard to come back if you want to build a stable society or a 'normal time society.'

He stressed that as the Boakai-Koung administration completes its first year in office, it must use the remaining years of its tenure to "put more seriousness into what they are doing."

This, Bishop Brown added, also requires the collective efforts of heads and members of the Legislative and Judiciary branches of government.

He observed that the division amongst Liberians remain huge, making it difficult for common problems to be resolved.

What citizens are saying

He claimed that 2024 has been a "tough year" characterized by mixed reactions and experiences for Liberia and its citizens, noting that, "but through it all, I think we have much to be grateful to God for as a people and country."

Bishop Brown pointed out that Liberians, especially ordinary citizens continue to hope for "things to get better" in their country.

He emphasized that government should try to be more aggressive in addressing the "bread and butter issues" Liberians are grappling with on a daily basis.

The bread and butter issues

Bishop Brown said government should provide means for citizens to put food on their respective tables.

He added that high cost of medical treatment should also be addressed.

He noted that government should find solutions to improve the economy for the benefit of the citizenry.

"People want to put food on their tables, want their children to go to school, want to be able to go to hospitals and afford the bills. You know how many people live on less thatn US$1 or US$2 a day because I know few years ago, the World Bank suggested that nine out of every ten Liberians were without an income earning job. It will be good to know what it (suggestion) is now."

He continued: "When you walk around and listen to people, you know that economically, we are challenged. And we hope that some of the steps or actions being taken will turn into things that will help economically bring remedy to ordinary Liberians in this New Year that is coming."

Bishop Brown, however, expressed delight over construction works being carried by government to ease the difficulties citizens and others encountered while commuting from one destination to another.

According to him, the works being done have significantly helped to curtail traffic congestion particularly on the Bushrod Island and other areas.

He maintained that despite these gains, lots need to be done by government to help address the challenges confronting its citizens.

On Capitol Building fire incident

Last week, fire gutted the Capitol Building completely destroying the Joint Chamber. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

However, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Bishop Brown attributed the incident to the ongoing leadership crisis at the House.

He said members of the House should sit, put aside their differences and resolve the leadership crisis.

Over 40 members of the House have been meeting separately, claiming to have removed and replaced their Speaker Fonati Koffa with Richard Koon of Montserrado County.

Bishop Brown termed the incident as unfortunate and heartbreaking.

According to him, the incident sends out a negative picture of Liberia and its citizens to the outside world.

He observed that chaos and conflict have plunged Liberia backward for many decades and as such, citizens, especially lawmakers should find a way or common ground to avoid conflict in the wake of misunderstanding or confusion.

"The leaders need to sit down and talk to one another. The Bible says there is a time for everything-a time for war and a time for peace."

Accelerate investigation

Bishop Brown called on the Joint Security to accelrate investigation into the fire incident.

He cautioned citizens, including politicians to desist from speculating the cause of the incident ahead of the release of a timely and full investigative report from the Joint Security.

"The people who are jumping to conclusion are in error. We shouldn't prejudice the investigation. You can't say that it is this man while the investigation is ongoing. We have to wait for the police or the Joint Security and we want the police to accelerate this investigation because it is a major misfortune for the country. We need to know what happened."

Bishop Brown stressed that the investigation should establish whether or not the fire incident at the Capitol Building was caused as a result of electrical shock or orchestrated by either members of the Majority or Minority blocs of House of Representatives or pay agents of one of the groups.

He said the latest incident is worrisome.

"Liberians need to be given the opportunity to focus on rebuilding their lives. This country needs real rest from chaos, confusion and those levels of divisiveness and we are hoping that President Boakai will rise up to the occasion and make that possible for Liberia."

On Court's ruling

He blamed the prolong leadership crisis to the controversial ruling rendered by the Supreme Court on the matter.

Bishop Brown called for the court's rulings to be made clear and simple for ordinary Liberians to understand as part of efforts to curtail confusion amongst citizens.

"Supreme Court rulings should be cleared or made easy. The Liberian people should understand what the Supreme Court is saying because the Supreme Court's decisions are about peace and security and enhancing the rule of law and good governance."

According to him, the role of the High Court remains critical towards the forward match of Liberia.

He said though embattled Speaker Koffa cannot be imposed on majority members of the House to continue to head them, the rule of law must be upheld to by all.

Bishop Brown, however, stated that despite the difficulties Liberians continue to encounter, they must be grateful to God for life and peace and stability in Liberia as they look forward for prospects in 2025.

He used this medium to call on citizens to celebrate this festive season with love and unity.

"Our country is challenged; there is so much disunity but I am urging all Liberians to celebrate this Christmas in love and unity and one of the ways to do that is to be grateful and carry the spirit of appreciation for what is happening in our lives this year. Everything may not be as you expect, but still you can be grateful to God for our lives, families, country and the rest of the world and still pray that things will get better."