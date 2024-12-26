Nigeria: Epe Wins Ultimate Golf Challenge At Ikoyi Club

Playing like someone infused with winning bug, Francis Epe tore through the tree-lined fairway of Ikoyi Golf Course on his way to claiming his second Ultimate Golf Challenge title.

The competition featured 39-selected top golf professionals drawn from the PGA of Nigeria's Order of Merit list, USPGA and others from neighbouring countries.

To come tops in the 36-hole competition, Epe grossed a score of 6-under par 136, wining by two shots over hard fighting Vincent Torgah.

He had shots an opening 3-under par 68, and a closing 3-under par 68 for 136-total to win the competition.

The second placed Ghanaian professional Torgah fought back in the second round with a resounding 4-under 67 but his efforts came to naught as Epe held his nerve, winning on the course on which he hold the course record.

Patrick Paul also from Ikoyi club finished third at 1-over par 143 over 36-hole. Gabriel Ejembi and Godwin Okoko were other top golfers who gave a good account of themselves.

Satisfied with the display by the golfers, Grand Patron of Ultimate Golf Challenge, Femi Pedro, while thanking the organising committee for job well done, said there was the need to grow professional golf in Nigeria and encourage the players' necessitated the setting up of Ultimate Golf Challenge, the team will continue to work for the progress of professional golf in Nigeria.

He commended Polaris Bank, Cassava Microfinance, GTI, Mactay and GAC Motors for their support.

Chairman, Organising Committee, Akin Semowo, said efforts would be made to make the tournament better.

"It's been awesome, especially with the support we've been getting. I am excited from what I have seen and I must say that the 36-hole we play in one-day is part of our plans to make the tournament unique", Semowo concluded.