Nigeria: Kuti Reclaims National Title At 10th Elicris Table Tennis Cup

25 December 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Femi Solaja

A few days after surrendering his national title, Matthew Kuti has reclaimed his gong at the 10th Elicris Table Tennis Cup held at Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Similarly,Hope Udoaka ruled the women's singles.

Kuti was dethroned by Abdulbasit Abdulfatai at the Daniel Ford tournament but the teenage sensation put the defeat behind him to rally from 2-0 down to beat Muiz Adegoke 4-2 in the men's singles of the Elcris Table Tennis championship..

To emerge champion, Kuti won 4-2 (4-11, 6-11, 13-11, 11-5, 11-5, 12-10).

A delighted Kuti described the win as a good return to the top of the game in the country.

Earlier in the day, Udoaka of Cross River confirmed her dominance in the country after beating Sukurat Aiyelabegan 4-2 in the final of the women's singles.

Despite winning the first game at 11-4, Aiyelabegan fell short of her dominance as she was humbled by her experienced opponent to concede defeat at 4-2 (4-11, 11-4, 14-12, 11-9, 13-15, 11-7).

For the sponsor, Yomi Adejobi, there are plans to expand the tournament with more players competing in the next edition. "Our aim is to empower the young players and we believe with this kind of tournament we can identify talent and also nurture them to stardom," he said.

The guest of honour, Gbenga Omotosho who is the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, lauded the sponsor for bankrolling the tournament, adding that it is in tandem with the state's Governor's vision for youth empowerment through sports. "We must thank the sponsor for this gesture and we hope other well-meaning individuals will take a cue from this and more young players will be empowered through sports," he said

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.