Nigeria: Napoli Give Green Light for Osimhen January Transfer

Napoli officials have given the green light for Victor Osimhen to transfer in January.

His availability has already been made known to several Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa, according to TBR Football

The striker's price tag is 75 Million Euros or 60 Million Pounds.

There is a breakup clause in Osimhen's loan deal to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

However, the player himself will have to sanction this early transfer after he had given his word to 'Gala' that he will not walk out on them next month.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray from Napoli on a season-long loan deal after failing to find a permanent move during the summer transfer window.

The Nigeria international was frozen out of Antonio Conte's squad over the summer amid links to Chelsea and Al-Ahli.

But a sale failed to materialise before the window closed, and Osimhen instead joined the Turkish side on a temporary deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

There is no clause for Galatasaray to buy permanently. Also, there is an option for Osimhen to leave Galatasaray in the January transfer if a club activates his release clause.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles caretaker coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has undergone surgery in Belgium.

SCORENigeria learnt that it was a major medical procedure that Eguavoen put off several times so as to guide the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

In his absence, Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede has taken charge of the CHAN Eagles for a 2024 CHAN playoff against Ghana.