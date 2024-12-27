Nigeria: FCT FA Launches Investigation Into Election Incident

In a bid to uphold transparency and fairness, the Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCT FA) has directed its Ethics and Disciplinary Committee to investigate an incident that marred a recently concluded bye-election.

The by-election, which saw the emergence of Alhaji Salihu Kolo, was clouded by protests and appeals, particularly from Babatunde Akintade Bucknor. Bucknor, initially disqualified, successfully appealed to regain eligibility to contest.

These and other issues have prompted the FCT FA to issue a press statement describing the situation as involving "serious incidents."

The Chairman of the Association, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, emphasized the importance of accountability and fairness in maintaining the association's integrity. He assured the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee would receive full support to carry out its mandate effectively.

"The trust of our stakeholders depends on how we handle issues like this. We will thoroughly review the committee's findings and take necessary action to uphold justice and preserve the association's reputation," he stated.

Mohammed reaffirmed the FCT FA's commitment to ensuring that governance in the region's football ecosystem remains transparent, credible, and inclusive.