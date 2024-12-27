Nigeria: Geezers Sport's Secondary School Football League Kicks Off in 2025

25 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Geezers Sport Academy, a football management agency, has announced the launch of its inaugural Secondary School Football League, set to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

The announcement was made by the Director of Project and Programme Development, Mr. Adedayo Adeniyi, during a media parley held in Abuja.

Adeniyi revealed that the league would be played across Nigeria's 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The initiative aims to discover and nurture young football talents, fostering opportunities for them to thrive in the sport.

"As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited to unveil key programs that will deepen our impact," said Adeniyi. "This groundbreaking league for secondary school students is designed to promote grassroots football development, competitive excellence, and core values such as teamwork and discipline."

The pilot phase of the league will begin in the FCT in early 2025. Adeniyi also emphasized Geezers Sport Academy's commitment to forging strategic partnerships with stakeholders in Nigeria's sports sector, including the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), to ensure the success of the project.

"By collaborating with stakeholders in football, education, and community development, we aim to create sustainable opportunities for young talents across Nigeria," he said. "At Geezers Sport, we are dedicated to harnessing the power of football as a transformative tool for community and social development," he said.

