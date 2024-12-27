Nigeria: Epe Triumphs At Ultimate Golf Challenge in Ikoyi Club

One of Nigeria's top golfers, Francis Epe delivered a masterful performance at the tree-lined fairways of Ikoyi Golf Course, clinching his second Ultimate Golf Challenge title.

The competition featured 39 top golf professionals drawn from the PGA of Nigeria's Order of Merit, USPGA, and neighboring countries.

Epe emerged victorious in the 36-hole tournament, finishing with a 6-under-par 136, two strokes ahead of Vincent Torgah, who mounted a spirited challenge.

Epe carded an impressive opening round of 3-under-par 68, followed by another 3-under-par 68 in the final round, showcasing consistency and skill on the course where he holds the record.

Torgah, the Ghanaian professional, made a strong push with a final-round 4-under-par 67 but fell short against Epe's steady play. Patrick Paul of Ikoyi Club claimed third place with a score of 1-over-par 143, while Gabriel Ejembi and Godwin Okoko also put in commendable performances.

Grand Patron of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, Femi Pedro, praised the players and organizing committee, reiterating the need to grow professional golf in Nigeria.

"This initiative was born out of the desire to elevate professional golf and support our players," he said. Pedro also expressed gratitude to sponsors Polaris Bank, Cassava Microfinance, GTI, Mactay, and GAC Motors.

Tournament Organizing Committee Chairman, Akin Semowo, highlighted plans to enhance the event further. "The 36-hole one-day format sets us apart, and with the incredible support we've received, we're committed to making next year's tournament even better," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Leader Joe 1808 Foundation recently hosted a junior golf tournament that brought together 150 children from across Nigeria. The event held in Abuja was aimed at celebrating sportsmanship while promoting access to quality education for all children.

Speaking at the tournament, Executive Director and Founder, Leader Joseph Onu, highlighted the dual purpose of the event: "This is not just a golf tournament; it's a platform to promote the culture of going back to school. Every child deserves a quality education."

Onu also noted that the foundation currently supports 119 children nationwide through its scholarship program. The foundation's initiative underscores its commitment to empowering young Nigerians through education and sports, creating pathways for a brighter future.